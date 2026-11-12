A woman says she expected a repair bill for her cracked, out-of-warranty Breville toaster oven, but the company sent her a new one for $0

Negeen (libraloading01) recently took to her Instagram and TikTok to share her delight and “absolute shock” after an interaction with Breville’s customer service. In a video with hundreds of thousands of views, she laid out the situation to her viewers: “I sent my Breville toaster oven that was out of warranty, mind you, to Breville for them to look at to see if they could fix it because the heating element on the bottom had cracked.”

Negeen explained that the heating element housing on her Joule oven cracked while she was cleaning it. Since the appliance was nearly three years old, she assumed it was out of warranty and likely a total loss. She said she called the company to ask about repair costs, hoping to avoid wasting time if the price was too high. During the call, Negeen said the representative asked for her proof of purchase from December 2023 and then offered to fix the unit for free.

She said that Breville sent her a box to ship the unit back, and she received an order confirmation for a zero-dollar replacement shortly after. Negeen said she was confused but assumed it was part of the process, a way to make it look “like there’s an order for an oven.” Then she turned the camera to the newly delivered box at her feet and lifted the lid to show the new oven inside. She told her viewers, “Breville did not fix my oven. They just sent me a new one, and I’m shook.”

Negeen and her viewers were over the moon with the experience

Negeen’s viewers flooded the comments with their own takes on customer service phone calls, praising Breville’s approach to customer care and noting that it was amazing for public relations. One user noted, “And this is why they did it. You just gave them a free 3 minute ad. Thats what great customer service does for a company-it gets customers to tell others about how awesome they are. I definitely look at them differently now.”

Others compared Negeen’s experience to other companies with good customer service like American Express and Ninja, with one user writing, “They don’t want problems. They want loyalty.” On TikTok, one user shared that they had a similar experience with a broken Breville Nespresso machine. They said they got their replacement within five business days, writing, “Breville rocks so hard.”

According to the official Breville Limited Product Warranty, the company covers defects in material or workmanship within the warranty period. During this time, it may choose to repair, replace, or reimburse the customer. The warranty does not cover issues caused by normal wear and tear, improper use, or cosmetic damage.

If a product is outside of the warranty period, consumers are encouraged to contact Breville to discuss potential repair options through authorized servicers. Negeen did tell her viewers that she was “not saying that anyone should be going and breaking their out-of-warranty appliances.”

On Instagram, Breville responded to her surprise, writing, “this made our day!! thank you for taking the time to share your experience.” Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the details of Negeen’s story, as this account originates solely from her TikTok and Instagram posts.

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