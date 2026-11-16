A woman says she finally found a hack to maximize the amount of cheese she gets while shredding, and all it takes is tape

Kimmy Kimberton (sheatemybrain) just took to her socials with a claim that got her Instagram and TikTok posts over a million views, writing, “Finally a hack that works.” In the video, Kimberton stands in her kitchen with a block of cheese and a grater. She tells her audience, “I came across this hack the other day that literally blew my mind, and if you want to get the most cheese out of your block of cheese when you’re grating it, you gotta try this hack.”

Kimberton then sets the cheese down, grabs a packing tape dispenser, and pulls out a strip. After slapping the tape across her mouth, she proceeds to grate the cheese. Her caption notes, “I did it with @tillamook but I guess any cheese would work.”

Her viewers found her hack hilarious and ingenious, with one user writing, “I legit said ‘WTF you talking about’. Then saw the tape over the mouth. Checks out.” Another wrote, “Genius!! Cuz I fear that’s where most of the grated cheese goes,” while a third person added, “What a ‘grate’ hack! Wish I had thought of it!!”

Some users believed that Kimberton wasn’t going far enough

These users pointed out that there were many other cheese stealers that Kimberton needed to worry about. As one user noted, “Ummm secondary protocol is for additional strips to be placed over your husband’s mouth…” Another user asked about their toddler’s “grabby hands” when they were tall enough to reach the counter, and a third identified another problem, asking, “Does it work on dogs?”

According to BBC Science Focus, cheese is famously moreish due to a complex mix of chemistry and biology. Microbes, fats, and proteins work together to create intense flavors that keep people coming back for more, even when cheese makes use of more surprising ingredients like cheese mites. The presence of glutamate, which provides a savory umami kick, gives cheese its addictive quality. The site notes that fat is also a huge factor in why people love it so much.

Human bodies are reportedly programmed to crave calorie-dense foods for survival, and the way fat carries flavor compounds makes for a lingering, satisfying experience. While there have been some claims that cheese is as addictive as certain narcotics, the science suggests it is really just the combination of fats and proteins that makes it so hard to put down.

On that note, some of Kimberton’s viewers really didn’t want to give up on their cheese. One person quipped, “Just my luck…I can’t find my tape…”, while another stated, “Can’t serve people the cheese without quality testing.”

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