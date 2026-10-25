A woman says she lived with her husband’s parents and six siblings for six years, and it felt like ‘a weird version of polygamy’

Alesha Hossain shared her experience living with her in-laws for six years, sparking a conversation on TikTok about the challenges of maintaining independence after marriage. She described being caught in a strange household dynamic, saying, “It felt like I was living in a weird version of polygamy.”

As reported by The Daily Dot, @aleshahossain captioned the video with a note about how hard it was to find her place in a crowded household. The video has collected tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

The text on her video read, “Living with in-laws = polygamy.” Hossain explained that she constantly competed for her husband’s time, money, energy, and attention with his parents and six siblings, all living under the same roof, and that he was the eldest. She said she felt like just another member of a larger group instead of building a life with her husband.

She says the household kept comparing the two wives

Tension was a common theme in the home. Arguments between her husband and his siblings happened weekly, leaving her unsure whether she should defend her husband or stay out of it entirely.

The situation grew more complex when her brother-in-law got married and brought his own wife into the house. Hossain said the family started comparing the two women, judging them on who contributed more to the household or who was easier to get along with.

She described an unspoken hierarchy in which one wife would be the family favorite until the preference shifted to the other, which left her feeling isolated. Even a temporary stay can bring that kind of judgment, as one woman found when her visiting mother-in-law threw a tantrum over what she wore at home.

She had two children under the age of two, and she said months would pass without anyone coming downstairs to check on them or spend time with the kids. She eventually left both the marriage and the household, saying she refused to be judged on her performance in a competitive environment that lacked honest communication.

Many commenters identified with her experience. One said they felt “like an NPC” while everyone else acted like the main characters in the household. Another said living with in-laws often brings a “lack of privacy,” along with sibling rivalries and the stress of guessing when to speak or stay quiet.

Some wondered why anyone would choose this living situation, while others shared stories about setting firm boundaries with their in-laws before getting married. Many said moving out was the turning point that improved their mental health. Not everyone viewed these arrangements negatively, though, as one commenter said living with extended family could be wonderful if relatives have enough resources and compatible personalities.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify her husband’s or in-laws’ side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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