A woman says she quit her corporate job to be a barista in New York, and her parents are ‘sick to their stomach’

A woman says she quit her corporate job and moved to New York City to work as a barista, despite strong disapproval from her parents. @browniebitez shared the story in a TikTok offering advice to young adults on gaining independence from their parents and chasing their dreams.

The video drew hundreds of thousands of views, over 100,000 likes, and hundreds of comments. The creator, who describes herself as a professional older sister, said parents would often rather keep their kids at home, trapped and doing nothing important with their lives, than see them go out and live their dreams.

She said staying home often feels like the safer choice for parents, but that young adults should not wait for permission. “You have to do it with or without their approval,” she told viewers, adding that it would probably be without it.

Her parents were not on board with the move

She asked viewers whether they thought her parents would be okay with her quitting her corporate job, packing up, and moving to New York City to work as a barista. Her answer was, “No! They are sick to their stomach.” She said that despite all the fights, her dad still asked her to stay.

The creator later explained that her parents were immigrants who came to the country where she grew up without knowing the language or having a degree. They were also teen parents. She said her situation is different, noting that she has a degree, knows the language, and knows her way around, and that she will be fine.

She urged viewers to ask themselves whether what they are doing is truly what they want, and to go for it if it is. Walking away from a steady job for something more personal is not always an easy call, as one creator found after picking TikTok over a new job.

She also suggested starting with smaller acts of self-expression, such as getting a piercing or dyeing their hair a different color. She described those little steps of rebellion as something done for themselves.

The comments section filled with viewers relating to her message. One person wrote, “If rent was cheaper, I would’ve moved out years ago.” Another shared, “Im 25 , I can’t date whoever I want , not even allowed to move out.” A third commenter wrote, “i don’t need their approval, but i need their financial support. easier said than done.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the creator’s account or her parents’ side of the story, as it comes solely from a TikTok video. The identities of the commenters have also not been confirmed.

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