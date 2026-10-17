A woman says some women who once dated a man with a Benz now look down on men with a Corolla, even though they can’t afford one themselves

TikTok creator Juliana, who goes by @yapwithjuliana, sparked a conversation about dating expectations after claiming that some women develop a sense of entitlement after dating wealthy men. Her video, which has drawn tens of thousands of views, argues that those women then look down on potential partners who cannot match that previous lifestyle.

Recommended Videos

“She thinks she is above the guy that has a Corolla,” Juliana said of a woman who once dated a man driving a Benz, “even though she can’t afford one herself.” She claimed some women measure what they deserve by what they have temporarily had, not by what they can offer.

Juliana also suggested that treating a woman too well can backfire, claiming the woman may conclude that she is the amazing one rather than her partner. According to Juliana, this leads some women to expect a standard of living they did not build themselves.

Juliana says access to wealth is not the same as earning it

The core of her argument is that people often confuse access to wealth with personal success. Juliana claimed some women use past relationships with rich men to define their own value, adding that they never owned that lifestyle but only experienced it.

“Proximity to wealth becomes confused with ownership of wealth,” she said. She added that some women believe they upgraded simply because the men they dated did.

Many commenters shared stories they said backed up Juliana’s view. One person quoted the saying “Treat her like a celebrity and she’ll treat you like a fan,” writing that it seemed true these days. Another said an ex refused to date men without a Mercedes or a brand new truck, adding, “but u don’t even have a car of your own.”

Not everyone agreed with the premise. One commenter pointed out that socioeconomic status often shapes how people choose partners, writing, “Some women come from $ and people marry within their class all the time.” Money expectations in dating spark debate well beyond cars, as one date who refused to pay the bill showed.

Others saw the video as a broader commentary on self-worth. One viewer called it “the most insightful thing I have heard recently,” adding that it was less about men and women and more about how people measure their worth by what is provided to them rather than what they achieve.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy