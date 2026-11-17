A woman says someone used a master key to enter her Airbnb while she slept, then stole over $20,000 in equipment

Isla Moon says she lost over $20,000 in camera gear after someone used a master key to enter her Airbnb while she slept. The creator, who has millions of followers on TikTok, shared the details of the incident after waking up to find her equipment missing.

As reported by BroBible, she and her partner were staying in a building on the 18th floor. Despite locking the doors the previous night, she discovered the door unlocked the next morning. Moon says she believes the intruder was a worker in the building who had access to a master key, though no one has been identified or charged. Her partner reported hearing someone between midnight and 4:00 AM, though he assumed it was Moon and did not check.

Moon says she felt unsafe and decided to leave four nights early. She claims Airbnb is refusing to refund the $2,800 stay or take action regarding the theft. According to Moon, the company stated the host is not liable. She also says Airbnb blamed her for the robbery because she did not wake up during the incident. Moon explained to the company that she wears earplugs and uses a white noise machine to sleep.

She claims Airbnb has ignored her lawyers

The list of stolen items reportedly includes an unboxed iPhone 18 Pro valued at $3,045, a Fujifilm X100 worth $3,965, and a Sony ZV-E1 priced at $3,448. Other missing gear includes a lens for $1,723, an Osmo Action 6 camera for $688, a four-terabyte external hard drive for $1,072, three SD cards worth $2,058 in total, and a camera bag for $267. Moon stated that the hard drive contained all her tapes.

She expressed frustration over Airbnb’s handling of damage claims, noting that it had been over a week since the incident occurred. “The worst part is that they broke in using the key,” she said. Moon also told the camera, “Someone who works in the building broke in using the master key and stole all of my stuff, but I actually don’t know what to do.”

The situation has caused significant distress for the creator, who previously had to move because her address was leaked. She stated that she did not want to move again. In one of her videos, she addressed the company directly, saying, “So Airbnb, if you want to do something about it, send me a message.”

Moon says Airbnb has ignored her lawyers. She intends to keep posting on her social media accounts until the company provides a solution. She stated, “The ball is in your court and I will continue to post on my social media about all of what happened until you answer, so it’s up to you now. I will not be quiet.”

In a later video, Moon and her partner were shown setting up items like spoons on the stairs as a way to alert them if the intruder returned. She also noted that she was sleeping with her remaining valuables, including a MacBook and various smartphones, to keep them safe.

She added that the police told them to wait for an officer to arrive, but the police reportedly never showed up, forcing them to stay another night in the unit. She emphasized that her main concern is not the money, but the theft of her private information and her personal safety.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Airbnb’s or the building’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Moon’s TikTok videos.

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