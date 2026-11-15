A woman says the police escorted her to a psychiatric facility, but she was calm because she was certain she was Beyoncé

Celena (___celena) is a makeup artist who has also been creating content to “destigmatize schizophrenia.” In a post with over a million views on Instagram and TikTok, she shared her first psychosis episode and how she remembered it. Celena said that the episode got so bad, her family “actually called the police and had me escorted to the hospital against my will.” She said that she wasn’t very resistant and was reassured by the cops that she would be released if she was okay.

Celena recalled feeling very “grandiose” and “arrogant” when she got to the hospital and felt “furious” when she was told she had to stay because “I didn’t understand why no one understood that I was okay.” She admitted that during this time, since she still had her phone, she was “sending out text messages to people who I believe were trafficking their children, threatening to send the police to their house.”

She said that she remained compliant because she “felt that I was Beyoncé” and “I didn’t feel that Beyoncé would act the fool in this situation.” She then described the rough intake process where she was stripped naked, body cavity searched, and then kept in a general ward with rowdy patients and a large observation window. For Celena, the hardest part was the lack of communication. She said she didn’t know how much time had passed since there were no clocks and remembered asking for information, only to be told to “get back in bed.”

This is where things turned for her

Celena said that she was stunned by the response because she “expected to be able to talk to a medical professional if I was in a hospital.” So, she didn’t move, even when the instruction was repeated, which led to her being strapped to the bed and sedated. Celena said she woke up two days later in a psychiatric ward, feeling violated.

Even though Celena laughed through her story, a lot of her viewers were horrified. One Instagrammer wrote, “I hate hearing that they didn’t treat you like a human patient in this circumstance.” Another user commented on the environment, stating, “I used to work in corrections and your description of the mental health facility is EXACTLY how Prison is structured.”

Others expressed frustration that she felt dismissed by medical staff and wasn’t told what was happening. As one user wrote, “You should absolutely be able to speak to a medical professional in hospital regardless of your mental state.”

Celena’s experience mirrors broader concerns about coercive psychiatric practices. According to Health Policy-Watch, the World Health Organization and the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights recently launched a guide aimed at shifting mental health care toward a rights-based approach. During the launch, Jarrod Clyne of the International Disability Alliance shared that he had been held down and forcibly medicated in New Zealand.

WHO officials emphasized that human rights violations and abuse remain common in institutional settings globally. The new guidance encourages countries to move away from the biomedical model and toward community-based support systems that prioritize the dignity and participation of the individual in their own recovery.

Sadly, some users echoed these stories. One user who shared that they are bipolar wrote, “last time I got SEVEN of “the shots” nurse told me after 5 that she’s never seen someone withstand so many.” A nurse also weighed in, saying, “It’s actually not okay to give it to a calm patient. Sorry that happened to you.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the hospital’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Celena’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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