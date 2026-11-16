President Donald Trump broke his silence on Sunday morning about the nationwide air traffic control breakdown that left travelers stranded across the country, as detailed by PBS NewsHour. After two days of quiet, he took to Truth Social to label the 50-year-old system “RIDICULOUS” and demanded that Congress fund a total overhaul.

Trump said that while his administration has started making improvements, the work should not be done “in drips and drabs.” He wrote, “If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS!” In a separate post, he alleged that the Joe Biden administration made an old and broken system worse than when it began.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared on five television news programs on Sunday to address the grounding of flights. He said officials are analyzing two routers recently installed at Federal Aviation Administration facilities in Arkansas and Texas.

A wire replacement in Arkansas cascaded into the ground stop

According to Duffy, the trouble reportedly began when a federal contractor replaced old copper wire with new fiber wire, which somehow caused the system to overload. Once the wire was replaced at a site in El Dorado, Arkansas, and the router was turned on, a problem appeared at a facility in Amarillo, Texas.

'Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS!' — Trump



'If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World' pic.twitter.com/aWx06SRaCw — RT (@RT_com) November 15, 2026

That issue then cascaded into the nationwide ground stop. Duffy said officials did not think that should or would happen.

Duffy said the administration feels pretty good that the breakdown did not result from a cyberattack. He noted that intelligence agencies reported they were “not finding the chatter or the footprints that we would normally see if this was a cyberattack.” He also confirmed that L3Harris Technologies Inc. has secured routers from the two sites to conduct deep diagnostics.

Duffy is pushing for Congress to provide billions of dollars to replace what he describes as an aging network that has suffered from a lack of investment for 20, 25, or 30 years. He said he cannot apologize for what was passed on to the current administration and cannot blame Republicans or Democrats, because it is all of them.

He argued that billions are needed to build a brand new architecture for the network. He claimed that companies like AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen are ready to deploy it tomorrow if the money is there.

While Trump remained publicly silent for two days, Duffy insisted the President had been fully engaged. He said he was in constant contact with the President, who viewed the situation as important to him and to America.

Duffy expressed confidence that air travel should return to normal by Monday. “As we look to the end of the day and into tomorrow, we should be running at full capacity,” he said, adding that they are “well on our way.”

The Biden administration previously signed an infrastructure bill that set aside $25 billion for the FAA to improve airports and traffic control towers, redevelop airport terminals, and upgrade the foundation of the air traffic control system. The Republican-controlled Congress approved $12.5 billion for the FAA last year as part of a tax cut package, which Duffy has characterized as a down payment on a broader overhaul of the system.

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