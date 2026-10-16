An 18-year-old moved in with a boyfriend nearly 20 years older, then says she found out he has a 3-year-old daughter he never mentioned

An 18-year-old says she moved in with her boyfriend, who is nearly 20 years older, only to find out he has a three-year-old daughter he had never mentioned. The child stays with them for two weeks at a time, and she says she has ended up taking on most of the parenting while the girl is there.

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As highlighted by BoredPanda, the young woman, who posts on Reddit as Temporary-Basket3u, shared the story in the r/amiwrong subreddit. She says she met the man, whom she calls Jeff, through her OnlyFans account, where he was her top spender, and the two started dating after meeting in person.

About two months into the relationship, she moved in with him because she was having financial problems. She says he never mentioned his daughter, whom she calls Bunny, until after she had moved in.

She says she ended up doing most of the parenting

The little girl reportedly became attached to her right away, calling her mom and telling people she was her stepmom. The 18-year-old says she kept correcting her and asking to be called by her own name instead.

She claims she handles nearly everything when the child is there, from making her meals and cleaning her room to taking her to the park and picking her up from preschool. She says this is because her boyfriend constantly says he “needs a break.”

Things escalated when the child’s mother came over and saw the two of them together. The 18-year-old claims the mother called her degrading names and threatened to kill her, all in front of the three-year-old.

The girl later brought home a paper from preschool about a Bring Your Parents to School Day event and asked her to come. According to the 18-year-old, the school said she could attend because the child keeps telling everyone she is her stepmom.

The mother later showed up again and told her she does not want her anywhere near her daughter. The 18-year-old says the two parents are now in court fighting over custody, while the child keeps saying she wants to live with her.

Her boyfriend, she says, simply tells her to ignore the mother and keeps bringing up the idea of getting married. Big secrets between partners do not always come out before things get serious, as a boyfriend hiding a secret wife showed. “I’m stuck in the middle of two grown adults who act like children,” she wrote.

She says she cares about the child but no longer wants to be dragged into the situation, and she is considering calling child protective services on both parents. Her post asks whether it would be wrong to leave in the middle of the night without saying anything and call CPS.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the boyfriend’s or the child’s mother’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a Reddit post.

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