An Army veteran says he was barred from entering a Wetherspoons for wearing a poppy, and the pub’s excuse was quickly contradicted by police

Wetherspoons has responded after a customer was reportedly turned away from one of its pubs for wearing a poppy, with local police quickly contradicting part of the chain’s explanation. The company said there is no ban on poppies, but that “standard security measures” were in place because of local demonstrations.

The incident took place at The Star pub in Gosport, where a man wearing the commemorative flower was denied entry, as reported by LADbible. Reform councillor George Madgwick also claimed an Army veteran was prevented from entering the pub.

With Remembrance Day just over two weeks away, many people in the UK are wearing poppies to honor members of the armed forces who lost their lives. The tradition is most closely tied to those who died in the first and second world wars.

The doorman’s explanation went further than the company’s statement

One video circulating online appeared to show a Wetherspoons staff member telling a customer there was a ban on “anything that could be perceived as political.” The staff member added, “It’s fair for everybody, it is blanket, full stop.”

The Star, Wetherspoons in Gosport refused me entry because I was wearing a poppy in my own country.



This is absolutely outrageous. Boycott Wetherspoons in Gosport! pic.twitter.com/85ufur0421 — Dec Lea 🇬🇧 (@dec_lea1) October 25, 2026

In another video, a different staff member allegedly told a customer they could enter if they removed their poppy, but would be asked to leave if they put it back on inside. Staff refusing entry at the door has sparked debate online before, including a viral clip of workers refusing service.

Reform councillor Joe Standen, who shared footage of the incident on Facebook, told the Daily Express, “As a former Royal Marines Commando and current Councillor I am absolutely shocked and sickened to hear that an Army veteran has been refused entry into a Wetherspoons for wearing a poppy!” He added that the “whole episode is shameful.”

Scott Schillemore, 33, who served in the Army from 2009 to 2015, said he was also denied entry. “Wetherspoons still sells poppies, but we’re not allowed to enter a pub with one? It’s ludicrous,” he told The Sun.

A Wetherspoons spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News, “Wetherspoon has been a long-standing supporter of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, with poppies for sale in our pubs, including the Star. There is no ban on poppies in Wetherspoon pubs.” The spokesperson said security measures were in place because of demonstrations in the town, and that some members of the public, including some wearing poppies, did not gain entry.

“The pub closed to all customers, on advice of the police, at 5:00 PM and remains closed today,” the statement continued. The company also apologized to regular customers who had been inconvenienced.

The BBC reported that around 400 anti-immigration protesters and 100 counter-protesters gathered in Gosport on Sunday, October 25. The protest followed the arrival of two vessels in Hampshire in recent weeks, while the immigration removal center in Gosport is being redeveloped to house 130 migrants awaiting deportation.

Hampshire Constabulary denied that police told the pub to close. “No offences were identified and police did not ask any pubs to shut their doors. The group soon dispersed on their own,” a spokesperson told The Sun.

Other videos online reportedly showed some of the men wearing poppies also wearing merchandise from an anti-immigration group. They were said to be part of the protests and marches taking place in the naval town that day.

Wetherspoons says staff and customers are free to wear poppies, and its pubs raise around £60,000 each year for the Royal British Legion. The Gosport pub closed early on the day, and some staff reportedly said only regulars were allowed inside.

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