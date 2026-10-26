President Donald Trump published a 1,323-word message on Truth Social after watching Bill Maher’s latest episode of Real Time. The post called the HBO host a “complete and total loser” and closed with the line “Bill: Don’t call anymore.” CNN and a third-party tracking firm identified it as Trump’s longest social media post ever.

The message came days after Maher appeared on his show and defended a second dinner with Trump at the White House on October 15. Maher had brought Stephen A. Smith and Kid Rock as guests.

On air, he said he enjoyed the meetings and offered no apology to critics. “Yeah, I did it again, b–ches! I know! I’m the bag guy because I go and say face-to-face to the man the things you write in articles he’ll never read, but okay. You know what? F–k you. I like these dinners,” Maher said.

He described the October 15 gathering as lasting more than four hours. During the meal he raised concerns about Starlink service disruptions in Ukraine, ICE-related shootings, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Lots to unpack here but Trump says Bill Maher is an unfunny loser pothead/drunk and the recent dinner was a waste of time.



TRUMP: Let's talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher.



When I became President, I agreed to meet, after the first one, and the last one, but… pic.twitter.com/uWszIre53L — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2026

“I had a lot to b–ch about,” he said. Maher also called the experience of being announced outside the Oval Office “thrilling” and joked that an aide referred to him as the “seven o’clock low-ratings dummy.” He added a brief remark about recent Russia-related decisions, saying, “I could not have been treated better if I was Russian.”

The day after the dinner, Trump had written that it was a “great dinner” and that Maher “likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him.” After the Real Time episode aired, the tone shifted.

In the long post, Trump confirmed he has considered relocating the White House press corps, writing, “I am thinking about moving the Press, and putting them in a different location, but I will use that location for very badly needed space.” He also stated, “I never watched your show much, but I will never watch it again, because it is nothing more than FAKE NEWS.” Maher also shared details of Trump’s angry texts after the dinner.

Trump called Maher “a hopeless guy” and said he would arrange for Republicans to stop covering the comedian. He questioned the audience reaction on the show, writing that he asked Maher “what Laughter Machine does he use?” and that “People can’t think he’s funny.”

Trump added that Maher “lies about everything” and that he believed Maher had lied to him. Looking back at their first dinner in March 2025, Trump said Maher “gave me a good first show” afterward but then “reverted back to his former self, and his old ways.”

Trump claimed Maher’s business partner Chuck LaBella had urged the second invitation by “saying how much Bill loves me, that he respects me more than anybody, and wants to come back for a second meeting.”

On the length of the recent dinner, Trump wrote, “Overall, I thought it was a good meeting. It didn’t last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less, and everybody was happy. We have the timestamps. I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time.”

Smith had said the following day that the group stayed more than four hours and that “Donald Trump did not run from any questions.”

Trump also addressed Maher’s remarks on his approval numbers. He wrote that CNN had reported “98 and 99% support within the Republican Party, an All Time Record High.”

CNN’s most recent poll, released last week, showed 74 percent approval among Republicans, which the network called a new numeric low. Trump has previously highlighted a different survey limited to self-identified MAGA Republicans. The post ended with his standard closing line: “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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