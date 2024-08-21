Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Black Myth Wukong official artwork of Wukong holding an enchanted staff
Category:
GAME NEWS
Games
Gaming

Black Myth: Wukong Breaks Gaming Records With Historic Launch

Out of the way Cyberpunk – Black Myth: Wukong is smashing records and making history.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 21, 2024 02:17 pm

It’s no surprise that any game even remotely reminiscent of the very popular Soulslike genre is bound to blow up, but nobody could have expected just how successful Black Myth: Wukong would be on launch.

Recommended Videos

Created by Chinese development team Game Science and backed by Tencent Holdings, Black Myth: Wukong is described as an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology where players embody the “Destined One” as they embark on a journey to uncover the obscured truth hidden in the world’s history.

Black Myth: Wukong Is Making History With Its Legendary Launch

Having officially dropped on August 20, 2024, Black Myth: Wukong rapidly hit a peak of over 2.2 million concurrent players on Steam, making it the most played single-player title on the platform. The blockbuster release has been praised worldwide for its stunning visuals and challenging gameplay, making it an instant success.

While reviews are still coming out for the game, Wukong already has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” score on Steam with over 200,000 reviews at time of writing. Currently, the game is available on PC through Steam and PlayStation 5.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.