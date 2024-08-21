Black Myth: Wukong Breaks Gaming Records With Historic Launch

It’s no surprise that any game even remotely reminiscent of the very popular Soulslike genre is bound to blow up, but nobody could have expected just how successful Black Myth: Wukong would be on launch.

Created by Chinese development team Game Science and backed by Tencent Holdings, Black Myth: Wukong is described as an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology where players embody the “Destined One” as they embark on a journey to uncover the obscured truth hidden in the world’s history.

Black Myth: Wukong Is Making History With Its Legendary Launch

Having officially dropped on August 20, 2024, Black Myth: Wukong rapidly hit a peak of over 2.2 million concurrent players on Steam, making it the most played single-player title on the platform. The blockbuster release has been praised worldwide for its stunning visuals and challenging gameplay, making it an instant success.

While reviews are still coming out for the game, Wukong already has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” score on Steam with over 200,000 reviews at time of writing. Currently, the game is available on PC through Steam and PlayStation 5.

