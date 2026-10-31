A North Carolina woman shared her experience at a Bojangles drive-thru in a TikTok, calling the AI attendant’s new Halloween voice “very creepy and demonic” in her caption. As reported by BroBible, Kash (@kuniquestyles) recorded the interaction as she placed her order.

Bojangles is leaning into Halloween, transforming into “Boojangles” and launching a fall menu that includes a “Bite Box” of goodies. Some of its locations even became haunted houses. The biggest change might be to its AI drive-thru attendant, Bo-Linda, who has taken on the persona of “Boo-Linda” the witch for the holiday.

Kash was just trying to order a No. 17, but the witchy automated voice first offered her the new nine-piece Boo Bite. She declined and tried to order her usual, and the bot then asked which fixin’ she wanted.

The witchy voice did not sit well with everyone

After Kash responded, the witch asked her to select another fixin’. She answered fries, sounding annoyed, and kept declining each time the attendant asked if she wanted to add more. Finally, the AI read back her $10.91 total and said, “Boo-tiful choice,” before letting out a cackle and adding, “See you at the window.”

Kash was not a fan, remarking, “What in the world? I don’t like that,” as she drove to the window. Many people in the comments agreed, with some comparing the voice to “Harry Potter’s” Moaning Myrtle or to Gollum, also known as Sméagol, from “The Lord of the Rings.”

Bojangles started rolling out Bo-Linda across its drive-thrus in 2024, and it is reportedly now in 500 locations, with plans to expand to another 100. The system reportedly has a 98% success rate and is designed to upsell items without slowing down service. For the Halloween season, Bo-Linda’s transformation into Boo-Linda was meant to add a side of scares to customers’ meals.

Automated drive-thrus aren’t exactly new, and chains like Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and Popeyes have similar systems in place. Turning down an upsell does not always go smoothly with these bots, as a Popeyes AI drive-thru tantrum showed. Customer reactions to AI attendants have been mixed overall.

One Redditor on the r/fastfood subreddit wasn’t a fan, saying, “Yeah it sucks. It did the same cut off early thing.” The user added that a worker came over to check on the order, but they left out of annoyance with the AI. Another commenter wrote, “Try having an accent or some kind or speech impediment,” adding that questions and special requests could also be a problem.

Some people actually like the AI. A third Redditor said, “It’s been around for two years or more and I personally like it,” noting that workers can focus on the food instead of taking orders. Another person said they used one on a road trip and “was actually shocked at how well it worked.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Bojangles’ response to the video, as this account comes solely from Kash’s TikTok video.

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