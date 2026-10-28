Alyson Hannigan (alysonhannigan) recently brought nostalgia and television history to her socials and yard by sharing her Halloween graveyard decorations. In a post that racked up over 2 million views across Instagram and TikTok, the actress best known as Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer revealed that her love for the spooky holiday led the show’s set decoration team to give her some of their macabre pieces, writing in the caption that viewers “might recognize a tombstone or two.”

In her video, Hannigan kneels in her garden as she announces, “It’s almost Halloween. I’m gonna take you on a little graveyard tour, Buffy style.” The next clip is her kneeling next to a chipped tombstone as she explains, “One of the benefits of being on Buffy the Vampire Slayer was that the set dec gave me a bunch of Halloween stuff. They used to, like, loan me things for Halloween, and then when the show was over, they’re like, ‘Just take it all.’”

As she talks, the video features a quick montage of some other recognizable tombstones. Then she points out details on the piece she is next to, joking that it was showing its age like her, and saying that it “could have been in the opening credits.” The next piece she highlighted is a large cross from “Beneath You,” the season seven episode where a shirtless Spike drapes himself over a cross in a church and burns. Hannigan, however, couldn’t remember where it was from, noting, “I bet you can tell me when you’ve seen this.”

The final piece she shows is a coffin partially buried in the ground with a skeleton inside. Hannigan tells her viewers, “This is like really fragile.” When she tries to place it within the show, she guesses it was about 30 years old, noting, “Anyway, this was one of the, like, skeletons they would use, I think first season. So gross, it’s so creepy. I love it.”

Hannigan’s fans were incredibly excited about her post. As one user noted, “Thank you for not only preserving these relics, but also sharing them with the fans!” There was also a massive number of comments on both platforms about the cross, with one user writing, “It’s just sitting there like it doesn’t house one of the most traumatic heartbreaks of the series! Holy Moly, girl!”

The fans were more than happy to identify the props. Commenters placed the tombstone Hannigan highlighted in “Lessons,” the season seven premiere where Buffy teaches the late Michelle Trachtenberg’s Dawn how to fight a vampire. One commenter joked that “there’s a huge chance people are going to try and steal them now.”

This post is just one of many nostalgic posts Hannigan uploaded recently. As she told her audience, “Can you tell I like Halloween just a little bit!”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the props’ authenticity, as this account originates solely from Hannigan’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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