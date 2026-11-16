A California woman filmed herself in a parking lot near the Gaylord Resort in Chula Vista as Chula Vista police officers and several patrol vehicles with flashing lights gathered around her. In the TikTok video, originally found by The Nerd Stash, she said she was there protesting against what she called the Zionist IDF who were at the resort. She claimed the department was about to impound her car because of that protest.

The woman pointed at a police officer standing beside a dark BMW and at her own grey Toyota RAV4 Hybrid while urging viewers to record the officers’ faces. She stated that the Zionist IDF asked the police to come tow her car.

She argued the officers could have issued a ticket instead of towing the vehicle. “They don’t have to. They could just give me a ticket. They’re not going to,” she said in the video. She insisted they were towing her car because the Zionists told them to do so and told the officers that everyone knows they are doing the work of Israel.

Woman says she watched officers follow instructions from Israel before car was towed

The woman panned her camera to show multiple officers and police vehicles at the scene. She told the officers, “I know the mayor of Chula Vista, so I’m not f–king worried about you all.” As she started walking away along the sidewalk, an officer said, “You are detained. Okay? This is a simple traffic thing.”

She responded while facing her camera, “I’m not even talking to you. I’m literally on my camera.” The officer followed her and stated, “I’m going to detain you.”

She continued speaking to her viewers and said, “They’re threatening to arrest me because I’m the one standing up against Zionists. F–king take my car. You think I f–king care?” Tensions between police and immigration agents have also surfaced elsewhere, as when an off-duty cop surrounded by ICE agents left police leaders furious.

She added, “Someone has to be here doing the right thing for f–king humanity, and that’s f–king me.” A red circle and arrow briefly appeared in the video highlighting figures near the resort entrance in the background. The clip ended with her still walking and addressing the camera.

In a follow-up TikTok video filmed indoors in front of a colorful mural of a stylized figure, the woman, now showing two-tone blonde and dark hair and wearing the same tank top, said her car had just been towed. On-screen text in the clip read “Israel ordered Chula Vista PD To Tow My Car.” She claimed, “Chula Vista PD were told by the Zionists at the Gaylord Resort to tow my car.”

She stated that she watched them tell Chula Vista PD what to do and that the department took their orders from Israel. “Let’s say that out loud one more time. Chula Vista, California PD took orders from Israel in front of me, and then they towed my car,” she said in the video. She added that she would have to go bail the car out the next day.

Viewers left a range of comments on the videos. One commenter questioned any possible ticket and wrote, “And a ticket for what too? You should go on your day freely. You didn’t do anything wrong.” Another offered support by saying, “Go girl we are with you.”

A commenter claimed the towing of a parked car was illegal and wrote, “it’s illegal to tow your car that it is park.” Another asked about the detention and wrote, “Detain you for what???? Sue them for unlawful detainment.” One viewer questioned the video itself and wrote, “Am I tripping or isn’t this AI GENERATED ??”

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