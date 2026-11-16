Allies of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expect him to clear more than 40 votes to keep the top Democratic post in the Senate, The Hill reported on Saturday. Those same allies told the outlet that Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is pressing his challenge mainly to extract concessions on progressive priorities, including Medicare for All and abolishing the filibuster.

Van Hollen pushed back on that assessment during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s State of the Union. He said Schumer’s team had circulated a list of colleagues they claimed were locked in for the New York Democrat.

“Schumer’s team put out a list just the other day of people they said who are voting for Sen. Schumer,” Van Hollen said. “I can tell you that a number of those people on that list have actually committed to voting for me, and the others are very open to the idea of change.”

Van Hollen presses his case and details disagreements with Schumer

The Maryland Democrat declined to name any of the senators he said had privately committed to him and offered no specific vote tally. He still insisted he has a realistic route to the majority leader’s job when Democrats take control in January.

Van Hollen: Schumer's team put out a list just the other day of people they said who are voting for Senator Schumer. I can tell you that a number of those people on that list have actually committed to voting for me, and the others are very open to the idea of change. pic.twitter.com/X1xRzVi8bH — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2026

Van Hollen argued that members of the caucus are increasingly willing to move past their longtime leader. “There’s a hunger for change within the Senate Democratic Caucus,” he said.

He cast the entire race as a reply to the message voters sent in the midterms. “This really is a response to the call of voters, who clearly rejected [President] Donald Trump and his awful policies. But they haven’t fully hired Democrats,” Van Hollen said.

Among the clearest differences he outlined was his view that party leaders should stay out of contested Democratic primaries. He also charged that Schumer had teamed with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and cryptocurrency interests to try to defeat two candidates who ultimately won their races.

Public support for Van Hollen stood at four names as of Sunday: Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, plus Sens.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota.

Schumer’s public list was longer, covering more than a dozen sitting and incoming senators. It includes incoming Democratic Whip Brian Schatz of Hawaii along with Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy