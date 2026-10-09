Costco’s new lemon cream croissants cost $12.99 for six, and some fans say they’d buy a $65 membership just to try them

Costco is rolling out a new treat that has shoppers ready to commit to a full year of membership just for a taste. The warehouse giant has officially launched the Kirkland Signature Lemon Cream Caramelized Croissant, as reported by AOL. A pack of six costs $12.99 at locations across the U.S., which works out to just over $2 per pastry. These pastries are a fresh take on the bakery’s popular rotating menu.

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They follow the Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants, which became popular with Costco shoppers last year. This new iteration features flaky dough filled with a tangy lemon cream, and Instagram commenters have already suggested the bakery combine the two flavors. Each pastry is baked in a round paper liner, which lets the sugar at the bottom caramelize in the oven.

That sugar gives the croissant its crispy texture and part of its name. Influencer Laura Jayne Lamb reviewed the pastry in a video. The croissant is “one of the best things the Costco bakery has ever done,” Laura Jayne Lamb said in the video. She added that the outside is crisp and caramelized, with a soft, tangy lemon cream in the middle. Shoppers in the comments section of her Instagram video are already planning their trips to the warehouse.

People are ready to pay $65 just to try these croissants

The store’s $65 annual membership fee is usually a hurdle for non-members. However, these croissants seem to be changing that. One person wrote, “Do I have a membership? No, am I gonna buy one JUST FOR THIS? Maybe.” Another commenter said they were “gonna get a membership” and no longer cared about driving over an hour each way to reach a warehouse.

A third said they would be there the next day. Grocery chains do not always get this reception online, as an Aldi shopper recently said a cashier threw away her loose onions rather than sell them. The excitement is partly fueled by the success of the previous blueberry version. On TikTok, one customer wrote, “The blueberry ones were so good I can only imagine how delicious this will be.” Another shopper said lemon is a favorite flavor and admitted they would likely eat the whole pack alone.

The Lemon Cream Caramelized Croissant is getting a warmer reception than some of the bakery’s other recent additions. Costco started selling 10-count boxes of buttermilk biscuits for around $6.99 months ago, depending on location. However, those didn’t land as well, as shoppers criticized the biscuits online as dry-tasting. The croissants are still rolling out, so some warehouses may not have them on shelves yet.

Shoppers can call their local Costco to check before making a long drive, as stock should vary by location while the rollout continues. The company did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment. Costco has not shared how long the Lemon Cream Caramelized Croissant will be available, and the bakery’s rotating menu means the pastry could leave shelves without notice.

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