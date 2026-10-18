Days after Tesla’s Roadster flew over its fleet, MrBeast asked Elon Musk ‘Can I have one of those Flying Roadsters for a video please?’

YouTuber MrBeast asked Elon Musk if he could borrow one of Tesla’s flying Roadsters for an upcoming video. The request quickly drew attention from fans curious about what kind of content could come from it.

Recommended Videos

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, made the request directly to the Tesla CEO on X. “Can I have one of those Flying Roadsters for a video please?” he wrote.

The request comes amid ongoing interest in Tesla’s next-generation Roadster, which Musk has said could use rocket technology. As reported by Newsweek, Tesla showed off the car at a livestreamed event at SpaceX’s test facility in McGregor, Texas, where Musk said production is expected to begin in 2028.

Fans were quick to pitch ideas for the video

MrBeast’s YouTube videos often feature elaborate challenges, expensive stunts, and large cash giveaways. His post drew plenty of reactions, with some users predicting that a flying Roadster video would pull in hundreds of millions of views.

https://x.com/MrBeast/status/2111606364200116603

One user commented, “I would love to watch that video.” Another predicted that such a video would “get over 200 million views in just one month.”

Plenty of users also urged Musk to consider the request, with one writing, “@elonmusk lend him one, please.” Others brainstormed ideas, with one person jokingly suggesting MrBeast include a SpaceX rocket and another saying the video should be uploaded exclusively on X. The rocket idea ties back to the car itself, as the Roadster flew over Tesla’s fleet using SpaceX thrusters at its unveiling.

During the presentation, Tesla said the Roadster can go from zero to 60 mph in less than one second. When reservations first opened, Tesla listed the base model at $200,000 and a limited Founders Series at $250,000, though no final price has been shared.

MrBeast and Musk have crossed paths on X before. MrBeast once declined a suggestion to upload his videos to the platform, saying they “cost millions to make,” before later reposting one of his videos directly on X, according to The Daily Beast.

Some users simply wanted to be part of it, with one writing, “I would LOVE to be in that video if you get one!” Another commenter claimed to already have a “Flying Mini Cybertruck” and asked MrBeast if he wanted to test it out together.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy