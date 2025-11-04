Donald Trump just delivered a ultimatum to the GOP, but the thing he promises will happen next is the real nightmare

President Donald Trump is pushing hard for Senate Republicans to get rid of the filibuster, and he says the stakes could not be higher. Trump made it clear that keeping the current Senate rules in place would make it almost impossible for his party to get anything done, and that could lead to Republicans losing big in future elections.

Recommended Videos

“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to The Hill, Trump thinks voters will get frustrated watching nothing happen in Washington, and they will blame Republicans for the mess. That anger could cost the GOP seats in the midterms and even the presidency down the road.

GOP senators are not on board with Trump’s plan

The president is essentially giving his party a choice. He believes Democrats have a much better shot at winning the midterms and the next presidential election if Republicans keep the filibuster around.

Trump says for three years, nothing will get passed and Republicans will take the blame, making elections really tough for the party. His message is simple: kill the filibuster and pass conservative laws, or keep it and watch Republicans fail at the ballot box while accomplishing nothing.

Even with Trump making this push, most Senate Republicans do not want to eliminate the filibuster. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said he still opposes the idea, even after hearing from Trump. Many other Republican senators feel the same way because they see the filibuster as something that protects whichever party is in the minority.

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, NOT JUST FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE. WE WILL GET ALL OF OUR COMMON SENSE POLICIES APPROVED (VOTER ID, ANYONE?) AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/wouIiec3AK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 3, 2025

Senator Markwayne Mullin said during a interview that “To do away with the filibuster as a whole, I don’t think that’s the right move right now”. Many Republicans worry that if they remove this rule now, it could come back to hurt them later if Democrats win back control of the Senate.

Trump has complained about the filibuster for years, but he is bringing it up again now because Republicans currently run both the House and Senate along with the White House. The president thinks removing the 60-vote requirement would let Republicans pass whatever they want, making this one of the most successful sessions of Congress ever.

He pointed to specific issues like election rules, keeping transgender women out of women’s sports, and protecting gun rights as things Republicans could quickly turn into law. Republicans have already been moving forward on different legislative goals, including controversial provisions in recent spending bills.

Trump thinks that if Democrats win the Senate again, they will definitely kill the filibuster themselves and then use their power to make Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. into states, plus add more justices to the Supreme Court.

But with important Republican senators refusing to go along with the plan, it looks like Trump will not get the votes he needs to actually change the Senate rules. The party is dealing with other problems too, as Republicans struggle with reaching out to voters in important swing states as the midterms get closer.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy