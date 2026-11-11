Tom Emmer has a warning for Democrats as they prepare to take control of the House. The Minnesota Republican delivered a pointed message to the party after securing another leadership position, telling Democrats to enjoy their victory while they can.

Emmer, who used to serve as House majority whip, was elected to become the GOP’s minority whip for the 120th Congress on Tuesday. He defeated Texas Rep. August Pfluger in the leadership contest. Following his victory, Emmer made it clear that Republicans intend to fight their way back into the majority. He also gave Democrats a specific date to remember.

“To our colleagues on the left, enjoy this honeymoon phase because come January 3rd, 2027, you will regret ever putting your name on a ballot,” Emmer said, according to ABC News. He added that Republicans would work to “regain the trust and confidence of the American people” and rebuild their House majority in 2028.

Republicans pick new leadership after midterm defeat

Emmer’s remarks came as House Republicans began choosing their leadership team for the next Congress following a devastating midterm election defeat, for which Trump blamed Fox News.

Republican whip Tom Emmer attempts to threaten Democrats:



To our colleagues on the left, enjoy this honeymoon phase because come January 3, 2027, you will regret ever putting your name on a ballot. pic.twitter.com/2jwbAla3c8 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 10, 2026

Republicans elected Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as their minority leader, handing him a victory over House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Jordan secured 106 votes, compared with Scalise’s 73, according to multiple sources.

Jordan, who has represented Ohio since 2007, previously chaired the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. His hardline approach and vocal support for President Donald Trump have made him a prominent figure among congressional Republicans.

Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan also secured the conference chair position, the third-ranking leadership role among House Republicans in the minority. She defeated Reps. Erin Houchin of Indiana and Greg Steube of Florida.

The leadership contests followed Speaker Mike Johnson’s announcement last week that he would not seek the minority leader position. His decision left Republicans to choose between fresh leadership and retaining members of the existing leadership team.

Jordan, Scalise and Emmer had previously competed for the speakership in 2023 after Kevin McCarthy was removed from the position. That contest eventually ended with Johnson’s election after a three-week leadership crisis.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans also decided to retain their existing leadership team. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota was re-elected as minority leader by acclimation after members held what was described as a frank discussion about the party’s future following its midterm losses.

Sen. John Barrasso will remain the GOP whip, while Sen. Tom Cotton will continue as conference chair. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio was also elected chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, replacing Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The leadership decisions came despite calls from dozens of Republican National Committee members to postpone the elections for 30 days. In a letter sent Monday, they argued that the party needed time to examine its historic losses before deciding who should lead it forward.

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