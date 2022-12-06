Fortnite is Reworking Shields, Medkits, and Healing Items in Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite‘s Chapter 4 Season 1 launched on December 4, and since then, many players have been having fun with all the new content and additions Epic Games implemented into the game. Besides the new cosmetic items and changes, players will have to adapt to these changes to some core mechanics.

On December 5, the official HYPEX Twitter profile tweeted about upcoming changes to Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1. According to the tweet, Shields and Medic Kits will work differently, changing how players will interact with them. Now Med kits and Shields will consume what players need and save the remaining for later in the match. Besides these changes, Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 will bring new weapons, including a new revolver, a DPS Assault Rifle, a Rocket Launcher, a Breach Shotgun, and a Knockback SMG.

MORE UPCOMING ITEMS!



– New Shield & Medkit: You only consume what you need and save the rest for later

– New Revolver, DPS Assault Rifle & Rocket Launcher

– New Knockback SMG & Breach Shotgun (Both Include Exotic)

– Exotic Twin Mag SMG & Red-Eye AR

– Exotic Balloons pic.twitter.com/A031QcUdDk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 5, 2022

Players will also enjoy an Exotic Twin SMG Mag and a Red Eye AR. So far, the tweet has more than ten thousand likes and almost seven hundred retweets. Many Twitter users are excited about these upcoming changes and additions to the game.

Many users think adding new weapons to the game is necessary, stating that the current weapon roster is weak, while others are discussing the changes to how the Med Kit and Shields will work.

Epic Games brought more than cosmetic items with Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1. The game now uses the latest features available on Unreal Engine 5.1. Many Fortnite players are still surprised about the graphic changes implemented with this update, and many of them are enjoying the new experience.

Fortnite players will now experience the game as Doomslayer from DOOM and Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher franchise. Two characters from praised and beloved gaming franchises that have been around for a while. Many players are enjoying these character skins, and many fans are already sharing hilarious screenshots featuring these characters and others from past collaborations.

Fortnite players will have enough content to be busy throughout the holidays, so they should not expect another update soon. Epic Games hit gold with this new season, and many players think the same.

Even though Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 came without some features shown in the latest trailer, many players are happy with the initial addition and hope all promises are kept when the next update comes out.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information about the game, go to the official Fortnite Twitter account.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022