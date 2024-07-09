This ‘Hades’ Mod Adds ‘League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom Skins To the Popular Roguelike

Who would have thought that MOBAs and roguelikes could go together so well? Hades and League of Legends are both immensely popular games with huge communities backing them, and while their genres are completely different, that doesn’t stop fans from loving both of these properties all the same.

A new fan project from a group of devoted fans on X are hard at work to bring these two properties together in one of the most inventive projects we’ve ever seen.

New Mod Will Allow Players To Run Into Their Favorite Spirit Blossom Champs In Hades

We're working on a huge project to bring a Spirit Blossom mod to Hades! Play as Sett, meet familiar friends, and win Aphelios' heart!



Follow @hades_sett for updates!



writing – @aphelionaphelia

3D modding – @mooncakephel

coding – @hongdous_

2D art – @sorrowtalks #settphel pic.twitter.com/KZDe0LeYmt — jjolee (JOEY)🐤 (@sorrowtalks) July 7, 2024 @sorrowtalks on X

As described by jjolee (@sorrowtalks), the mod project will have players take control of Spirit Blossom Sett as he pursues Aphelios. The 2D art, courtesy of jjolee themselves, is absolutely stunning and perfectly captures the signature style that Hades is known so well for.

Included in the credits for the mod project is @mooncakephel, who’s handling the 3D modding; @hongdous, who’s managing coding on the project; and @aphelionaphelia, who will be writing dialogue for the project. Anyone interested in keeping up with the mod as it develops can follow @hades_sett on X for any and all upcoming information about the project.

If you haven’t tried out either game and are interested in getting familiar with the mechanics or lore before diving into this promising fan project, League of Legends is available for Windows and Mac, and Hades is available on PC (Windows & macOS), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and iOS.

