Some Democrats called for her to be removed from the caucus

House members returned to the Capitol on Monday, and Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens reportedly spent time in a Republican cloakroom rather than remaining in more visible areas near the floor. The location was noted by the Washington Sun as she arrived for the day’s work following her support for Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate contest.

Stevens cast votes that evening on two measures, with the House clerk’s office recording yes on both. According to the Washington Sun, she stayed in the cloakroom area just off the House floor during the session, keeping her out of the immediate view of reporters covering the return of lawmakers.

The decision to remain there came after Stevens endorsed Rogers instead of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The endorsement took place close to Election Day and produced friction inside the Democratic Party, including calls for her to be removed from the caucus.

Late endorsement of Rogers led to party friction and calls for removal

Many Democrats have treated Stevens as persona non grata after she backed Rogers at the eleventh hour in the Senate race. The Washington Sun described the choice as one that blindsided some of her closest friends and affected her party only two days before Election Day. The move also drew Carville’s sharp criticism of her endorsement. Stevens had earlier agreed to campaign with El-Sayed before the feud reignited.

News: Dem Rep. Haley Stevens, who enraged Democrats by endorsing GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers, spent the vote series tonight in the Republican cloakroom, per multiple sources.



This was the first vote series post election.



Multiple reporters from The Sun stopped by her… — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) November 10, 2026

Stevens has kept a low profile since making the endorsement, the outlet stated. On Monday, she still appeared for the House session and participated in the recorded votes, yet she did so while situated in the Republican cloakroom.

The Washington Sun indicated that the congresswoman showed up for work but laid low as the votes were taken Monday night. Her presence in the cloakroom just off the floor left her out of sight of reporters who were on hand for the lawmakers’ return.

The endorsement itself involved Stevens supporting the Republican candidate Rogers over the Democratic nominee El-Sayed in Michigan. That action created significant friction within the party and prompted requests that she be removed from the caucus.

As a result of the late endorsement, Stevens has faced the party reaction while continuing limited public activity. The Washington Sun noted that she maintained the low profile into the Monday session, where her votes were recorded, but her physical location remained the Republican cloakroom area. Her office also saw staffers quit after her endorsement.

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