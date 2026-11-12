A Houston woman posted a video on TikTok saying she discovered a folded US dollar bill stuck in the taillight of her vehicle while at a gas station at night. She wore bright pink medical scrubs and filmed herself at the pump.

She stated in the video, “So I got up to go to work. Look what I find.” The footage then showed the rear of her dark-colored SUV. A folded dollar bill was wedged into the gap beside the red rear taillight. She said she left it there because she was not going to touch it.

She explained that she lives in Houston and that somebody left money in the back of her rear light. She said she did not think it would ever happen to her and asked why somebody would leave that there. She described it as crazy and said it is very dangerous here in Houston. She stated she was shocked. She said she was going to have to get somebody to get it with tweezers or something like that because it was going to have something on there. She said, “That’s f–king scary. Very.”

Police tell the woman the incidents are happening a lot in Houston

In a follow-up TikTok video, the woman said she posted earlier about the bill being there and that she contacted the police. She said the police told her that it is happening a lot, but just to record it and write down what happened or what she thought happened at the gas station, or what the guys look like. She said there is really nothing they can do.

She explained that she has not gotten the bill out yet. She said she had her glove, but they told her to wait so she could put a shield because some of the substances go through your gloves. She stated the police officer said that from the dispatcher. She said she is going to wait and that they are going to get some tweezers and stuff like that. She said, “Be careful out there.”

On-screen text of the video read, “Money left in my tail light be careful in Houston.” She turned the camera to the rear of a dark blue Jeep Wrangler parked at the curb. The folded bill was wedged between the red taillight lens and its black metal protective guard, just above a Texas license plate. She pointed at it with her gloved hand.

Viewers left comments under the post. One commenter shared a past experience of finding money on the ground. They wrote, “Once I found money on the ground. I picked it up. It was 300$, I spent it.”

Another commenter described a different possible reason for finding cash on a vehicle. They wrote, “My man use to leave money in peoples gas doors just to be nice, I never even thought people would think it’s anything other than someone being nice.” A stranger’s concern can also bring unexpected police contact, such as a Michigan woman whose rock art prompted a police visit.

One commenter warned about privacy after the video showed the vehicle. They wrote, “You just posted your license plate for the whole internet.” A commenter suggested a way to deal with the bill without touching it. They wrote, “Go through the car wash so it can fall or at least wash off what it can possibly have.” Another commenter recommended involving authorities more carefully. They wrote, “they should bag it fingerprint it test it for substances and run the prints.”

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