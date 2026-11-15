Investigators in Hungary have seized $19.5 million in cash that was discovered buried in forests and stashed in various properties during a major bribery probe. The cash is linked to an investigation into Miklós Seszták, who served as the minister of national development during the 16-year rule of former leader Viktor Orbán.

According to reports from The Guardian, the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office (NVVH) conducted searches on Thursday and Friday to uncover the funds. This anti-graft agency was created as a central part of the accountability drive pushed by the current Prime Minister, Péter Magyar. Magyar had won a landslide victory on a campaign promise of investigating the allegations of corruption and abuse by his rival’s office.

“During the search, investigators found large amounts of cash: buried in forests, hidden in agricultural and warehouse buildings as well as residential properties, and stored in high-value safes in secluded locations,” the NVVH noted in a statement. “The total amount of cash found during the two-day search was 5,071,632,000 forints, €2,658,350 and US $1,257,100.” The Guardian noted that the combined total of these different currencies is $19.5 million.

The funds were moved to the Hungarian State Treasury

The finance minister, András Kármán, noted on Facebook that the process of counting the money was quite an undertaking. He wrote, “Upon receipt, 12 Treasury employees spent 8 hours counting the money using 5 counting machines.”

According to the BBC, Miklós Seszták is accused of taking bribes through a scheme involving the state transport company, where secondhand buses were reportedly purchased at inflated prices. He has denied any wrongdoing. The outlet noted that Seszták isn’t the only high-profile figure tied to Orbán’s government currently in custody. Others, including former central bank chief György Matolcsy and Orbán’s brother, have also been detained as the corruption inquiries pick up speed. All are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

This officially marks the end of the Fidesz-KDNP mafia!



More than 6 billion forints’ worth of cash, buried or otherwise concealed, was found and seized yesterday and today by the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office (NVVH) as part of the criminal investigation into… pic.twitter.com/33ftoxT5F8 — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) November 13, 2026

The outlet noted that Magyar has referred to these investigative efforts as “Operation Purgatory.” Following the discovery of the buried cash, Magyar celebrated the news on X by stating, “This officially marks the end of the Fidesz-KDNP mafia!” He views this recovery as a potential turning point for the country.

Viktor Orbán, whose bid for reelection had been endorsed by President Trump, has dismissed the investigations into his inner circle as political persecution. According to the BBC, he claimed, “In this dirty game, the aim is the elimination of the political opponent and the establishment of a one-party system.” He also added, “I am the target, my younger brother is just a tool.”

The BBC noted that allegations of corruption and cronyism clouded Orbán’s administration. The EU eventually characterized his tenure as an “electoral autocracy.” Now, the NVVH continues its work as part of the broader promise of “regime change” brought by Magyar’s administration.

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