A Kroger customer said in a self-filmed TikTok video that she paid $50 in cash at the pump but only received roughly $14.30 worth of gas. Tori Kasside, who posts on the platform as @officialtorikasside, recorded the exchange from a low angle inside her car while wearing clear glasses and blonde-and-black braids.

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She claimed the off-screen cashier kept directing her to call 1-800-Kroger instead of handing over the remaining cash on the spot. Kasside stated that she would not make the call because she had given cash and expected her change immediately.

The video, which has reportedly received 1.1 million views along with 57,000 likes and 1,600 comments, carried the caption “How would you handle this situation?”

Dispute centers on cash change and a shared pump transaction

Kasside asked the cashier to explain what she should do next. The cashier replied that she could call 1-800 Kroger. She repeated the suggestion in a tone of disbelief and noted that she had put $50 in the car while only pumping about $15. “No, I should get my money back now. I gave you cash,” she said in the video.

A male bystander then spoke up and stated, “Y’all owe me $1.10, that’s all I know.” Kasside said she had a question and asked whether she could pull up to the other pump to finish filling her tank.

The cashier indicated that the nozzle had already been hung up. Kasside pointed out that her car takes premium gas and insisted she should be able to walk to the window for her change right away since she paid cash.

The cashier appeared to agree that a cash customer could handle the matter that way. Kasside maintained that someone still owed her $1.10 and said she would not call the number. “Ain’t no way,” she stated. Pump mishaps like this have left other drivers wary, including one woman who started wearing gloves at gas stations after what she witnessed.

The conversation shifted to the exact amounts. The cashier told her the figure involved was $34.60. Kasside questioned whether that total existed because another person had pumped gas from the same transaction.

The cashier clarified that the number reflected what had been pumped minus the $50 and that roughly $35.70 remained but belonged to the other customer. Kasside acknowledged the explanation yet continued to say someone owed her $1.10 because she had only pumped $14.30.

She suggested the cashier might need to register a small amount so the other person could finish, then added that she was not yelling and that the situation was simply frustrating. Kasside described the other customer as unhelpful and said he was a “complete d–k and just kept pumping and then pulled off.”

She later asked the other customer whether he had received the 10-cent-per-gallon discount as well. He confirmed that he also had the discount. Kasside reacted by saying, “Yeah, see, f–k, I ain’t get none of that. D–n, man.”

Viewers in the comments section offered their own views on the exchange. One commenter wrote, “They suppose to always give you the rest of the money back if you didn’t used all of it for your car.” Another expressed the view that the employee appeared unsure of the process and stated, “The cashier didn’t know what she was doing.”

A person who identified as a former cashier noted, “As a former cashier. The manager have a right to break that draw down to see if it’s over are short.” One viewer suggested involving authorities and wrote, “Girl call the police. You need a report so you can take them to small claims court.”

Another comment simply stated, “Gas theft is a crime.” One commenter claimed the station was attempting to keep the money and wrote, “She’s trying to steal your money.”

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