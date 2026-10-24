LeBron James chuckled when asked about Trump calling him a ‘TOTAL DISGRACE’ over his anthem golf swing, then said it must have been a slow news day

LeBron James shrugged off Donald Trump’s criticism of his behavior during the national anthem, saying, “Must have been a slow news day at the office, you know?” The exchange adds another chapter to a feud between the NBA star and the President that has simmered for about a decade.

As reported by BroBible, Trump called James a “TOTAL DISGRACE” in a Truth Social post and described the incident as a “big scandal” during a rally in Iowa. He was reacting to James’ actions during “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where James was seen mimicking a golf swing and a basketball shot.

James responded after the 76ers improved to 2-0 with a comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He chuckled when asked about the President’s comments before shrugging them off.

The feud goes back nearly a decade

James has long been vocal about his political views and social issues, a contrast to how Michael Jordan handled his career. Jordan reportedly quipped that “Republicans buy sneakers too” when explaining why he stayed out of a Senate race in North Carolina in 1990.

James, who is in his 24th season in the league, has been a significant financial backer of multiple Democratic presidential candidates since endorsing Barack Obama in 2008. He has also used his platform to support social causes often associated with Democrats, which has frequently put him at odds with Trump.

LeBron James responds to Donald Trump taking shots at him with a BRUTAL one liner:



“Slow news day at the office, you know.” pic.twitter.com/Y4Qa0lHD6a — Deuce World🌃 (@deuceworldx) October 23, 2026

In 2017, James called Trump a “bum” in a tweet after Trump announced he would not invite the Golden State Warriors to the White House to celebrate their championship. In 2018, Trump sided with Michael Jordan while taking a shot at James after the NBA star sat down for an interview on CNN.

The two clashed again this summer, when Trump picked Michael Jordan over James as the greatest of all time hours after James announced his move to the 76ers. Trump also suggested at the time that James might be a racist, without explaining the remark.

James previously voiced support for Colin Kaepernick when the quarterback sparked controversy by kneeling during the anthem, and he specifically targeted Trump’s reaction at the time. In 2017, James said he would continue to stand for the anthem, though he later knelt with his teammates during the NBA’s 2020 restart.

His movements during the 76ers’ season opener led many people to accuse him of being disrespectful, and Trump was among those critics. James appeared more stationary during the anthem before the 76ers’ second game of the season at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena.

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