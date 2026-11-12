On Tuesday evening, MAGA-aligned influencer Nick Sortor shared a post on X that focused on a credit card proposal from Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The proposal would set a ceiling of 10 percent on interest rates. Sortor’s messages addressed what he described as the likely results of that limit.

“Elizabeth Warren is going to introduce legislation to CAP credit card interest rates at 10%,” he wrote. In the same thread, he continued, “She’s basically going to make it so TWO-THIRDS of BLACKS – 67% – either have their credit cards CANCELLED or get BLOCKED from obtaining them Okay then (laughter emoji).”

A graphic accompanied the post. It carried the heading “Who gets hit by a 10% card cap?” and illustrated that Black and Hispanic borrowers would be far more likely than others to lose access to cards or face denial under the 10 percent cap.

Critics brought up Sortor’s January post about Trump’s 10% cap offer

Sortor had written about a matching rate cap months earlier. In January, he highlighted a call from President Donald Trump that set the same 10 percent figure, which also faced criticism. The earlier post quoted a Truth Social statement and added Sortor’s own reaction.

Elizabeth Warren is going to introduce legislation to CAP credit card interest rates at 10%



She's basically going to make it so TWO-THIRDS of BLACKS — **67%** — either have their credit cards CANCELLED or get BLOCKED from obtaining them



Okay then 🤣 pic.twitter.com/p0YO2nL9Fc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2026

“BREAKING: President Trump is calling for credit card interest rates to be CAPPED at 10% by January 20, 2026. We will NO LONGER let the American Public be ripped off by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%,” the January message read. Sortor closed it with “Wow!”

After the Tuesday post appeared, users began circulating the January version again. A community note was also attached to the Warren critique. The note placed the January text directly beside the newer criticism so readers could compare the two.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is calling for credit card interest rates to be CAPPED at 10% by January 20, 2026



“We will NO LONGER let the American Public be ripped off by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%.”



Wow! pic.twitter.com/jYPOJL9LH2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

U.S. credit card debt has climbed to nearly $1.3 trillion, according to Newsweek, as some lawmakers seek to limit interest rates to 10% and provide relief to struggling borrowers.

Americans added another $22 billion to their credit card debt in the third quarter of 2026, bringing the total $52 billion above its year-ago level, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said this week.

Commercial banks charged an average of 22.36% interest on accounts carrying interest, separate Fed figures showed. However, the percentage of balances newly falling at least 90 days behind on payments declined to 6.87% from 7.05% over the same period.

In January, Trump accused credit card companies of “ripping off” Americans with interest rates ranging from 20% to 30% or more. He called for a 10% cap to take effect on January 20, but the deadline passed without the policy taking effect.

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