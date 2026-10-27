A man shared a video of opening a cardboard shipping box and revealing what he said arrived after he ordered a gallon of milk from Temu. The TikTok video, posted by Casey Diaz under the username @casey_diaz765, has gained over a million views. On-screen text in the clip read, “I ordered a gallon of milk off TEMU this is what i got!”

In the footage, a person’s hand used a knife to slice open the cardboard shipping box. The box flaps were pulled back, and a gallon jug of milk wrapped in plastic was visible inside. The person then removed the jug from the box and set it on the table.

The milk inside the jug appeared visibly chunky and separated, with white curds floating in yellowish liquid. A man’s voice said, “Look at it. Oh, look how spoiled that is. That’s spoiled.”

The camera zoomed in on the expiration date printed on the jug, which read “BEST BY NOV 03.” The man read the date aloud and said, “Oh, it’s dated best by November 3rd. Oh no, I guess it’s not November 3rd yet. No, but yeah, that was not- that doesn’t look good at all.”

The camera then panned up to show the man himself. He appeared wearing a black cap, glasses, and a black t-shirt while speaking directly to the camera. He said, “That did not- don’t, don’t buy Temu milk. Don’t buy milk off Temu.”

The video ended on his face as he delivered the warning. He had not provided further details in the clip about the specific listing, the seller, the price paid, or the shipping timeline for the order. He is not the first shopper to regret a purchase from the platform, as one couple regretted ordering expensive Temu sofas after they arrived.

Viewers left a range of comments under the post. One commenter questioned the practicality of the purchase and wrote, “you can’t order milk off temu.” Another raised a separate concern about the product and wrote, “How is this even legal to sell.”

A different commenter expressed disbelief at the decision to order the item and wrote, “Why would you waste your money, by ordering milk from temu? That is just insane.” One viewer questioned the authenticity of the product shown and wrote, “im calling BS. Temu isn’t selling Walmart brand milk.”

Another commenter referenced the potential impact of the spoiled milk and wrote, “great. this is going to mess up dinner tomorrow.” A separate commenter focused on the unboxing style and wrote, “The most aggressive unboxing I’ve ever witnessed.”

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