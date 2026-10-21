Man orders Parmesan bread bites at Domino’s and offers to pay for extra Alfredo sauce, but the worker’s answer made him cancel the whole order

A Domino’s customer shared his frustration on TikTok after being denied extra Alfredo sauce for his Parmesan bread bites, which led him to cancel his entire order. The content creator, known as @__ohlk, said the refusal made him walk away from his dinner plans altogether.

The story gained traction when reported by BroBible, and the TikTok has since drawn hundreds of thousands of views. In the video, @__ohlk opens by explaining his stance on current consumer habits. He believes that with how expensive things are getting, people need to be more willing to walk away when they are not satisfied with their service.

He usually orders pasta from Domino’s, always adding a side of Parmesan bread bites. With every order, he typically gets extra Alfredo sauce. He explained that he is always able to buy an extra side of it, with the store usually charging him for about two sauce cups.

The extra Alfredo sauce was apparently off the table this time

The Domino’s staff reportedly denied him the extra Alfredo sauce on this visit, even when he made it clear he was fine with paying more. He recalls the worker saying, “No sorry. We’re not allowed. That’s the only thing we’re not allowed to distribute.”

His response was immediate. He says he told them, “OK, I don’t want my order then,” and claims the workers looked at him like he was crazy. He had not paid yet, so he saw no reason to spend money on a meal he knew he would not enjoy.

The customer feels more people should walk away when service does not meet their expectations. He pointed out that the extra sauce does not cost the employees anything, arguing that it only costs Domino’s money and that the company should want its customers to be happy.

Many viewers in the comment section shared their own stories of run-ins with restaurant staff. One commenter recounted getting three Subway 12-inch subs with a coupon, only for the cashier to say the store did not accept it. The commenter simply said, “Oh okay, have a nice day,” and walked away.

Another person shared that their Taco Bell order, which now costs closer to $30 instead of $15, leads them to march back inside every time it is not correct. They noted that they are not playing around when tacos cost $2.50 instead of $0.99.

Someone else said they handed a worker a $10 bill for a $9.44 item, and the worker took it and wished them a nice day without giving change. They reportedly had to ask for the change back, while another commenter said they return groceries no matter what.

Businesses appear to have become stingier with free extra sauce in recent years. Reports suggest many charge for sauce to reduce waste, limit sauce abuse, and increase profits, as some customers requested too many packets.

Specialty sauces are usually the ones that cost extra. At McDonald’s, for example, ketchup and mustard are free, but a different policy applies to specialty sauces that go with items like nuggets.

At Domino’s, each store can charge extra for sauces, crust types, or toppings. The chain uses a franchise business model with over 22,000 locations in 90 markets, so whether to charge for sauce is up to individual locations. Reddit users have often complained about this discrepancy.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the Domino’s location’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from a TikTok video.

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