A man hoped for a quiet rest in business class after finishing breakfast, only for a loud conversation behind him to turn the flight “bothersome”. Bingham posted a TikTok video of himself seated in a business class suite wearing a dark zip-up hoodie and described the situation on camera.

He said two passengers sitting behind him had been talking for about half an hour in a tone and volume that were quite annoying. One of them had been upgraded from economy class, he stated. Bingham pointed over his shoulder while explaining that the exchange was not the kind people usually have around others who paid for seats meant for rest.

He added that he had finished his breakfast and wanted to chill a little bit. “They’re not talking, they’re shouting,” he said in the video. Bingham indicated that the noise created an inconvenience for other passengers in the cabin.

Creator asks passengers to lower their volume during the flight

Bingham turned around and leaned over the suite partition to speak with the two men. He told them he did not mind them having a chat but that they were really loud. One of the passengers looked toward him and said, “My apologies.” Bingham replied, “Thank you,” before sitting back down.

“If you get a free upgrade, go and enjoy it, but like, don’t become an inconvenience for half of the cabin,” he stated. “And if you have a conversation, you don’t have to shout, you know,” he added. Noise complaints like this are common in the air, including when a seatmate blasted music on a flight and an ex-flight attendant stepped in.

The clip later showed a brief view out the airplane window. The jet engine appeared over a hazy coastline, with Dubai’s skyline, including the Burj Khalifa, visible in the distance. Bingham spoke to the camera again as the plane neared its destination. He said they were just about to start their descent. “The flight was decent, seat is very comfortable,” he added.

In the caption, the video was framed as a business class review that also touched on cabin etiquette. Bingham’s comments in the footage focused on the volume of the conversation rather than the upgrade itself after the initial mention.

Viewers left mixed reactions under the post. One commenter questioned the repeated references to the upgrade. They wrote, “I’m not sure why he kept mentioning that the guy was upgraded? I can totally get the annoyance of them chatting loudly but rudeness isn’t exclusive to people that are upgraded.” Another said the focus on the free seat felt off. “You lost me at your constant mention of upgrade. As if he is beneath you,” they wrote.

Some responses took a lighter tone. One commenter suggested a reversed scenario. “Somewhere in an alternate universe a guy who’s just been upgraded to business class is annoyed that he ended up behind the vlogger,” they wrote. Others pushed back on the complaint. “Snobbery is also distasteful,” one person commented. Another wrote, “vlogger getting annoyed by people talking.” A separate comment stated, “the pilot can do whatever he wants.”

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