A 25-year-old says he was having a casual catch-up with a friend, but it soon turned into a surprising money talk. In a TikTok video, 25-year-old man Tim claimed that he told his friend he was completely debt-free after paying off his student loans, leaving no credit card balance.

His friend reportedly agreed that being debt-free was amazing and claimed to be in the same situation. The friend added that it was “insane” he had not gone into credit card debt yet, Tim stated. That comment left him confused, he said, because he believed people should simply pay off their credit card bills.

The friend went on to say it was “wild” that he keeps spending money without going into debt. Tim asked whether the amounts spent on the card were being paid off, and the friend admitted he was not, according to the video. He planned to handle it “eventually” when he had more money.

Tim learns friend only makes minimum payments on large balance

When he asked if any of the money spent on the card had been paid off, the friend replied, “bro, I just do the minimum payment every month. It’s like $25 a month.” That response was the moment he realized, “This guy has no idea what interest is,” he stated in the video.

Tim tried to explain that the $25 minimum is “a f–king scam” because companies want people to avoid fees while other charges collect interest. The friend responded with a confused “huh?” before Tim told him to pull up his credit card app.

He said the friend opened his Capital One app and showed the screen. The balance was five figures, and he noted that the friend is not a millionaire and does not earn a large income. He explained that the amount owed is not just what was spent because interest adds more. Sky-high card rates have even become a political talking point, as seen in Trump’s promise to cap card rates.

After growing tired of explaining, Tim searched Google for “credit cards 101” so the friend would remember the details. A Quizlet study guide appeared, and he clicked on it. He told the friend he was in “brutal credit card debt” and that unpaid amounts keep building with interest.

The friend flipped through the flashcards and quizzed himself for about 15 to 20 minutes. Beads of sweat dripped down his face as he learned his credit score was affected, Tim claimed. No one had taught the friend how credit cards work; he got the card in college without telling his parents, and the debt had built for years.

By the end of the meal, the friend said he had to leave right away to go home and figure it out. Tim offered to cover the bill and noted the five-figure debt. The friend said “f–k, f–k, f–k” before getting up and leaving. He is now trying to pay the debt little by little, he stated, though he joked the friend should “just declare bankruptcy at this point.” Showing the study guide helped because Tim could not explain it well enough himself, and he urged viewers to understand how credit cards work.

Many viewers shared their own experiences and reactions to the story. One person wondered how the debt could grow for years, writing, “How can you have years of debt and never got a call from your bank or smth.” Another explained their own habit of paying off immediately with a debit card, stating, “I never use my debit card. I use my credit card and use my debit card to pay my credit card off.”

A different commenter suggested the conversation may have had a big impact, writing, “You may have just saved his life.” Someone else admitted they avoid credit cards entirely because they do not understand them, saying, “Idk how credit cards work bc I refuse to get one.” One viewer connected the situation to broader debt issues, noting, “this is exactly why people never pay off student loans. minimum payment’s make maximum profits for the bank.”

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