A TikTok user who posts as @technowceo shared a video that appears to show him confronting a front desk employee after finding her eating food he said he ordered through DoorDash. The clip, captioned “unbelievable,” carries on-screen text that reads “pov: you catch the front desk lady eating the food you doordashed.” The video has drawn more than 2.4 million views, roughly 402,700 likes, and over 7,870 comments.

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In the footage, the camera points downward toward the filmer’s feet in black slides and patterned shorts as he stands at a dark reception desk. A woman with her hair pulled back, wearing a black long-sleeve top, sits behind the desk near a laptop and phone. She can be heard asking, “What’s your Cash App?” The person filming replies that he does not have Cash App and asks if she has Apple Pay instead.

The exchange quickly turns to the food. The man says in the video that he did not spend $50 on Mexican food “to set you up.” He adds, “nobody’s setting you up for nothing, you know.” The woman responds that she was not expecting someone to wait two hours and then enter the break room claiming the food was theirs. The filmer presses further, telling her she ate someone else’s food and stating that the person who ordered the Mexican food was him.

Front desk employee offers to reimburse after admitting to eating the order

The woman then appears to shift her tone. She says in the video, “I don’t want to get into a back and forth. Okay, I admit it’s what I did.” She continues, “I understand. I do apologize. I’m really sorry,” and offers to reimburse the man. She tells him she will be happy to do so and asks him to provide his Cash App. The filmer agrees and says he will send the information right then. The clip ends as she turns toward her laptop.

A follow-up TikTok video posted as a reply carries the caption “Replying to @literallyflawlessss pt 2.” In that clip, the same woman explains her actions while still seated at the counter. She says she was working an 11-hour shift and had not eaten at all. She claims someone left the food there with no unit number or receipt, so she treated it as unclaimed. She states that their usual practice is to place such orders in the back and wait for pickup, but no one came. At that point, she said, it became “trash.”

The man disputes that account in the video. He tells her that if she had left the food on the desk, it would still have been there when he arrived. He repeatedly asks whether she knew the food was not hers. The woman maintains that she waited until it had been sitting for more than two hours.

She adds that she chose to eat the roughly $50 order rather than throw it away. The filmer asks what made the food “trash” and whether her decision alone turned it into something she could take.

The woman replies that the length of time it sat unclaimed is what made it trash, not her choice to eat it. She says the current time was 12:30 and suggests that leaving food out that long changes its status. The man counters that someone had paid for it and that it should have stayed available for pickup.

He tells her that if he were in her position, he would never touch food that belonged to someone else. The woman then claims this was the first time she had done anything like it and says, “I swear on my life.”

Viewers offered a range of reactions in the comments. One person focused on ownership of the order and wrote, “Yall don’t know why it took him 2 hrs. It’s HIS FOOD.” Another commenter indicated they would have involved management after any repayment, stating, “Ngl after she sent the money I would’ve told the manager to fire her idc that’s wrong.”

A separate comment expressed strong disapproval of the employee’s actions with the words, “Ewww! I hate greedy people! Why would she do that? Ew.” Disputes over who actually gets their food are not uncommon on the platform, such as when DoorDash denied a customer’s refund after two dashers allegedly took his food and gave him $6 back on a $30 order.

Other responses highlighted the tension in the exchange. One viewer noted the employee’s apparent frustration and wrote, “the way she’s mad at YOU because you want YOUR DINNER in her stomach.” Another suggested the situation might point to a pattern, commenting, “Setting her up ? That means she does this a lot an is getting in trouble about it.” A further comment called for consequences, stating, “She need to be reported and lose her job. Ridiculous.”

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