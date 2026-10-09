Mary Trump says Natalie Harp has ‘the qualities of a stalker,’ and that Trump welcomes it because ‘nobody cares about him’

As detailed by VT, Mary Trump has shared her views on the relationship between President Donald Trump and his aide, Natalie Harp. On The Daily Beast Podcast, she described the 35-year-old Harp as having “the qualities of a stalker.”

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Mary Trump, the President’s niece, said the connection between the 80-year-old President and his assistant goes beyond typical office interactions. She said her uncle appears to be the only person who would welcome that kind of behavior.

Harp joined the administration in 2022 and earned the nickname “human printer” for following Trump around to hand him printed articles and letters. When Trump returned to the White House in 2025, she became a Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President.

Mary Trump described his relationships as transactional

Mary Trump said all of Trump’s relationships are transactional and based on what each person can provide the other. She said that includes his children, arguing that those relationships are determined by who is getting what from whom.

Mary Trump claimed Natalie Harp 'needs help' and has the qualities of a 'stalker' that her uncle Donald uses to feed his insecurities. https://t.co/TgmF1fjvRK pic.twitter.com/R9yGKjJ638 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) October 9, 2026

She said Trump is looking for an audience, claiming that “Donald is not getting the attention he needs, because nobody cares about him.” Mary Trump said Harp is willing to fill that role by providing constant focus.

Mary Trump also pointed to letters Harp wrote to Trump in 2023, in which Harp called him her “Guardian and Protector” and said she deeply feared letting him down. Mary Trump summarized the dynamic as the only case she has seen of a stalking victim welcoming being stalked.

During a rally ahead of the midterms, Trump called Harp to the stage while discussing fuel policy and asked her to bring out an executive order on diesel fuel. He said, “I’d like to ask Natalie to come out.

As Harp walked off the stage, Trump appeared to turn his head to watch her go, a moment that drew online speculation about their working relationship. He then compared her to a game show host, saying, “She reminds me [of], like, The Price is Right.”

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