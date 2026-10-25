A woman named Katie, who posts on TikTok as @onerubyslipper, has shared a video that has gained hundreds of thousands of views. In the clip, she holds a white cardboard box containing her late husband Dave’s ashes.

Katie said in the video, which was originally found by The Nerd Stash, that Dave has been living in the back of her car since she picked him up from the funeral home five weeks ago. She explained that he went and died and left her in a big old mess. She added that this was something she probably could forgive if it hadn’t been so f–king intentional.

She stated that she has decided she is going to hang on to these ashes for a while. Katie said the ashes are not going to live in the house. She described her plan to build a dog house for him instead. The caption on the post reads, “When one door closes, you drag your dead spouse’s ashes around to everywhere that he would hate. Who wants to go to Cedar Point this weekend?”

Katie outlines plans for a doghouse and a car shopping trip with the ashes

Katie said the dog house is going to look like Snoopy’s dog house, but it is going to say Dave, and he is going to live in that dog house. She mentioned that her dear friend Tanya has a wood shop, so they are going to get together and make him a dog house to live in on the back porch.

She explained that she gets to do all kinds of things now in an effort to switch her mindset from being sad and angry and brokenhearted and betrayed to finding joy. Katie said something that she thinks is going to bring her joy is to take Dave to do things Dave would never do.

She described how he left her with two cars that have enormous loan sizes on them. Katie said he told her they were paid off when, in fact, they are not, and because the cars are going back to the bank very soon, she needs a car of her own. Buying a car can be risky, as shown by a Texas woman left stranded after a new car deal.

She stated that she has never in her life been able to choose a car for herself, because it was always chosen for her with someone telling her, “Here is your car, and this is what you are going to drive.”

Katie asked if viewers knew what she was going to do just to p–s off this motherf–ker. She said she is going to look at a Volkswagen Bug that has a manual transmission, and she knows he would be so pi—d. She added that she is taking him with her so he is going to sit in the seat and be buckled in, and she is taking his everlasting ethereal soul to a place that she knows is going to make him mad.

She acknowledged that the statement sounded very aggressive. Katie said she did not mean to be so aggressive, but she is pretty mad, so maybe aggressive is okay. She stated that this is all going down tomorrow and that if viewers want to follow along, she will keep them updated. She then held up the box and said, “Say goodbye, Dave.”

Viewers responded with a range of reactions to the plans Katie described. One commenter asked, “What stage of grief is this?” Another wrote, “Dave isn’t haunting you. You are haunting him.”

One viewer offered a practical suggestion about the car ride, writing, “I don’t think Dave should be buckled in. lol.” Another proposed adding decorations to the box: “That box needs stickers. Stickers of book titles he hated, stickers or car brands he hated, sports teams he hated, food he hated. STICKERS.”

A commenter shared a creative idea for the ashes, writing, “We should find a friend going to Disney World to drop a small part of Dave off in ‘It’s a Small World’ for eternity.” Another expressed both sympathy and encouragement: “I am so sorry for everything you’re going through! But, can I just say that you seem like a fabulous woman and a hell of a lot of fun! I hope you are able to find joy in all of your adventures and how much David would hate them.”

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