A woman and her husband stopped at a Wendy’s drive-through on their way to an antique mall, only for the meal to go wrong twice. She later said in an X video posted by DocumentingLibs (@USADocumented) that the restaurant first gave her the wrong item, then handed her a chicken sandwich that appeared completely uncooked.

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She explained that both of them had ordered chicken sandwich meals. Staff instead gave her chicken nuggets. She said she initially brushed it off, telling the workers that “mistakes happen” and describing herself as “the most patient person when it comes to the food industry.”

Her husband pulled over so she could walk the nuggets back inside. She told the staff, “Hey, we got his order right, but you gave me chicken nuggets. I didn’t order that.” According to her, the employees looked at her “like I had 3 eyeballs,” took the bag, and spent about five minutes arguing over whose fault the mix-up was before finally handing her a new bag with a chicken sandwich.

She shows pink meat inside the sandwich after biting into it on the interstate

Once they were back on the interstate, she started eating the sandwich and immediately realized something was wrong. She said in the video, “It is f–king raw. Look, look at this. Look at this.” She turned the camera toward her husband, who pulled the fried patty apart with his hands, revealing pink, uncooked meat inside.

Wendy’s just served someone raw chicken.



Not “a little pink.” Raw.



After already getting the order wrong once, this lady walked in to get a new sandwich. She bit into it once she got on the interstate and discovered it wasn’t cooked.



If you’re about to say “mistakes… pic.twitter.com/Zt0st8yhtM — DocumentingLibs (@USADocumented) October 12, 2026

She pointed at it and said, “Look at that. Look at that raw chicken in my chicken sandwich. Y’all trying to kill people? That’s salmonella.” She added that she is normally patient because “mistakes happen,” but “Serving raw chicken to consumers is not one of them. Oh, that’s a hill I will die on.” She is not the only customer to have an unsettling chicken experience, as one man found a disturbing red substance inside fried chicken from Publix.

She said she had already emailed corporate about the incident. “Y’all need some new training and some new management over there because you’re gonna hurt- get somebody sick, or even worse,” she stated. Her husband interjected that the workers needed “d–n common sense.”

She described taking a bite of the sandwich and then feeling like she was going to throw up. “I hate stupid people. That’s stupid,” she said. They had spent $30 on the order. She questioned what she would even do if she went back, mimicking a possible response from staff: “Hey, you want another one?” She replied, “No, I don’t.”

Her husband held up the Wendy’s bag and said, “That’s stupid. Yeah, I’m out. Screw you, Wendy’s.” She agreed she would not return to the restaurant but confirmed she had already contacted corporate.

Some viewers questioned the story. One commenter suggested the couple may have swapped in raw chicken themselves to create a lawsuit, writing, “Ok just for sake of argument- they did not open their sandwich but probably swapped raw chicken in order to litigate Wendy’s- have seen this happen yup.”

Another commenter advised against eating chicken at the chain, stating, “Get chicken at Chick-fil-A get burgers at Wendy’s and be nice to people that prepare your food.” A different viewer pushed back on blaming the company, writing, “Yes because the company itself is to blame and not the worker who made the chicken that was probably hitting the penjamin in the bathroom. Y’all really think Wendy’s enforces serving people raw food?”

One person expressed doubt that anyone would stop on the highway to film the sandwich, commenting, “I’m sorry you received raw chicken, but I have never stopped on the highway to make a video about a sandwich.” Others simply said the experience was “Horrible!” or recommended eating at home instead.

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