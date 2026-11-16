Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction, Scott Colom, warned Democrats on NBC not to ignore voters in the Deep South

Senator-elect Scott Colom said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that Democrats need to change their approach to the Deep South, as reported by NBC News. As the first Black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction, Colom argued that the party must stop ignoring voters in rural regions if it wants to build a durable majority.

His victory over Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith flipped a seat that had not gone to a Democrat in 44 years. The win helped push the Democratic Party to a 55-seat majority in the Senate.

Colom believes a lack of investment in Southern states is a major issue for his party. “What we need to do now as a Democratic Party is understand we can’t continue to allow that lack of investment to occur,” he said.

Colom named lowering tariffs as his top priority

Colom argued that putting senators like himself in positions to deliver for the rural South would show voters that the party cares about their success. He said this strategy would make elections competitive every cycle.

“In the South, we had to do more with less. In Mississippi, we got it out the mud,” Mississippi Sen.-elect Scott Colom said Sunday, urging his party to invest more resources in MS and the South.



"I think we can have a competitive election every cycle."https://t.co/YrLPsxdb6k — Violet (@JiraViolet) November 15, 2026

Lowering costs for families and farmers remains a primary goal for the senator-elect, who identified reshaping tariff policies as his top priority. “We’ve got to fight for low tariffs to lower costs that helps our farmers, because they lost customers as a result of these tariffs, and we need to do everything in our power to help them get those customers back,” Colom said.

NBC News exit polls showed that 89% of voters considered the cost of living either crucial or a major factor in their voting decisions. Additionally, 66% of voters said President Donald Trump’s tariff policies harmed the national economy.

Colom also mentioned the need to raise the federal minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 per hour since 2009. On abortion, he said he is personally pro-life because of his faith and does not support late-term abortions.

However, he said he does not believe victims of rape or incest should be forced to have a child. He plans to study what is right for his values and for Mississippi before making decisions in Washington, D.C.

Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced that he intends to challenge Senator Chuck Schumer for the position of Senate majority leader. When asked who he would support, Colom said he is in listening mode and does not know either candidate well enough to commit.

He said he intends to speak with others to determine how the candidates might perform in leadership roles. His goal is to find out how they can work together to achieve results for the country.

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