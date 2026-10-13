Elon Musk has spent $366 million this year to support Republican candidates and the party’s push to hold Congress, according to Reuters. The Tesla and SpaceX executive, whose $1 trillion fortune ranks him as the world’s wealthiest individual, increased the pace of his giving as the midterm elections neared. Reuters reported that $276 million of that total went into campaigns in the period since July.

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That third-quarter sum surpasses the roughly $290 million Musk spent in support of President Donald Trump and other Republicans during the 2024 election. After the election, Musk entered the Trump administration in early 2025 and directed the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, an effort focused on cutting federal spending. Their relationship later deteriorated once Musk’s work with the department concluded.

Musk accused Trump of concealing files connected to Jeffrey Epstein on the grounds that the president appeared in them. The two later seemed to reconcile.

The Senate Leadership Fund received $158 million

The $276 million in third-quarter contributions included $158 million directed to the Senate Leadership Fund. The super PAC backs Republican candidates for the Senate and is aligned with Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota. A separate $20 million went to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC that supports House Republicans and is aligned with House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

Elon Musk has funneled more than $276 million into Republican groups since July, making him by far the largest known donor in the midterms as he tries to save the GOP’s Senate majority with some of the largest donations in American political history. https://t.co/JESo10BI03 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 12, 2026

Musk also sent $76 million to America PAC, the political group he operates. He contributed $10 million to the Lone Star Liberty PAC, which is backing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bid for the U.S. Senate. Recent polls place Paxton in a dead heat with Democrat James Talarico in that contest.

Another $10 million went to the Republican Governors Association, and $2 million went to the Republican Attorneys General Association. Together these amounts make up the full third-quarter total reported by Reuters.

Musk and Trump appeared to set aside their earlier dispute at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk. Details later emerged of a dinner Musk had with Trump around the time Starlink provided free service in Venezuela. Last month Musk sat immediately beside Trump during a White House meeting that brought together several leading executives in artificial intelligence. Musk indicated he supported Trump’s choice to refer to AI as SI, short for “super intelligence.”

The earlier disagreement had centered on Epstein-related files. Last week Trump presented Musk with the National Medal of Science. In doing so, the president called him an “Industrial titan, a brilliant engineer, and one of the greatest technology founders to ever live.” Public appearances by the two in recent weeks have followed the earlier tensions between them.

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