New Overwatch Event – How to Unlock Kanezaka Challenge Items

Overwatch launches its newest Event, the Kanezaka Challenge, which includes a new team Deathmatch map for everyone to participate in, earning some sweet goodies in result.

By winning 3 games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade, you can unlock the new “Pagoda” Icon, 6 wins rewards you the “Yōkai” Spray, and by reaching 9 wins you will get the elusive “Kyōgisha Hanzo” Skin. It is clear that the event itself is centered towards Hanzo and his background. Additionally, the event also rewards players who are not in the mood of actually playing the game, but rather watching their favorite Overwatch content creators on Twitch.

Here is a list with the rewards you receive, for simply watching those streamers:

Watch for 2 hours: Shrine District Spray

Watch for 4 hours: Pawttery and Tato Takes Off Sprays

Watch for 6 hours: The Dragon Consumes, Bath Time, and Catchamari Sprays

The Event starts today, and lasts until January 25. Feel free to check some more info about it, here.

- This article was updated on:January 12th, 2021