A bakery owner named Kendall from North Castle, New York, posted a TikTok video after a large order fell through at the last minute. She stood in her kitchen wearing a purple sweatshirt and matching cap with the Just Chippy’s logo and held up stacks of purple boxes. She wrote in the caption, “Life’s too short to stay sad and be anything other than Just Chippy.” On-screen text read “pov: you woke up ready for your $9,000 order…” as she began explaining what had happened.

Kendall said in the video that a customer had placed an order worth nearly $9,000. She stated that the order called for 325 boxes with 15 mini cookies in each one, which she described as nearly 5,000 cookies total. She explained that her team had already bought the ingredients, secured extra staffing, and designed custom packaging for the job.

She said the client was ordering on behalf of a company and had told her the order was approved. Kendall stated that the customer later informed her it was not actually approved. An on-screen screenshot of an email appeared that read, “Hi Kendall – hope you had a great weekend. I’m beyond sorry to say this, but I need to cancel the order.” She covered her face with both hands after showing the message.

The bakery shared extra costs and later sold the prepared cookies at a discount

Kendall said large orders are exciting for a small business but also bring extra costs. On-screen text showed “+ $600 / day in staffing” and “+ $1,400 ingredients.” She explained that the customer wanted past seasonal flavors in the mini cookies, which the bakery does not normally make in that size. She stated that much of the dough had already been made and shaped.

She said that while Just Chippy’s is built on smiles and sweets, it would feel insincere to only show the good parts. Kendall shared a piece of advice she has always been told: “I’ve always been told you get 10 seconds to feel sorry for yourself and then you got the rest to go figure it out.” Small businesses often deal with awkward customer moments like this, as in the case of a manager confronting a customer over tipping.

However, she ended the video on an optimistic note, saying, “But I just wanted to come on here and remind you, and also me right now, that life is too short to stay sad. May as well keep being just Chippy.”

In a follow-up TikTok video posted a couple of hours later, Kendall announced a 25 percent discount on the 325 assorted 15-mini boxes. She said the dough was already made and would be baked that weekend. She listed the flavors as chocolate chip, dark sprinkles, Cole’s Chocolate Craze, cinnamon roll (which she said had not been available since March), and Biscoff.

The original caption stated that over 200 boxes had sold within hours of the first video. An updated caption later said the bakery had sold out all 325 boxes. It added that a second option was now available online: 20 percent off assorted 6-packs. Kendall said in the follow-up video, “When life gives you crumbs, make cookies.”

Viewers left comments after the first video. One person wrote, “Take a minimum 50% deposit before buying any ingredients.” Another stated, “PAYMENT IN FULL In advance!!!” A third commenter said, “Its wild to me that yall dont do Full payment at least 2 weeks before due date with large orders and a week for normal orders.”

One viewer suggested, “I believe you can donate some to local churches schools shelters hospitals staff.” Another wrote, “Friend! This is what to do in this situation, the packaging is amazing, your cookies are amazing, sale them as a promotional gift on your website they will sale! Also if need be open the packages and sale them off by the dozen.”

A small business owner commented, “I’m a small business owner and 100% get it! I absolutely love your positivity!” Another viewer said, “This is the kind of real, behind-the-scenes content that makes people root for you even harder.” One person asked, “Who did this to you, or is this a marketing stunt??”

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