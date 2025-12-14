Hundreds of Porsche owners across Russia have been left furious and stranded after their luxury cars suddenly stopped working, all because of a mysterious failure in the vehicles’ satellite-based security systems.

According to The Independent, the breakdown has turned some of the world’s most expensive sports cars into useless metal. Many drivers say their engines refuse to start at all, while others report their cars shutting down moments after ignition. In some cases, the situation is even worse, with owners completely locked out and unable to get inside their vehicles.

The issue began to escalate around November 28 and, so far, appears to be limited to Russia. That detail has fuelled suspicion within the automotive industry that this may not be a routine technical glitch. Rolf, Russia’s largest car dealership group, has suggested the disruption could be deliberate rather than accidental.

The security feature meant to stop thieves is now stopping owners

While the company has offered no concrete evidence, the theory has added to growing concern among owners who are now stuck with high-end cars that simply will not run — and no clear answers on when, or how, the problem will be fixed.

The issue comes from something called the Vehicle Tracking System, or VTS. This security system is built into every Porsche made after 2013. The VTS uses satellite signals to work properly. When it loses connection to the satellite, it thinks someone is trying to steal the car and shuts down the engine right away.

🇷🇺🇩🇪 Thousands of Porsche vehicles across Russia automatically shut down.



The cars lock up and engines won't start due to possible satellite interference. Many speculate the German company is carrying out an act of sabotage on EU orders. No official comments yet. pic.twitter.com/HnWY8H9HKM — Spetsnaℤ 007 🇷🇺 (@Alex_Oloyede2) December 2, 2025

The problem is worse because Porsche stopped doing business in Russia in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine. This means Russian Porsche owners can’t get help from the company to fix their cars. The situation adds to ongoing tensions, as Putin recently made bold claims about how quickly conflicts could end.

Dealerships are trying to find ways to fix the problem. Yulia Trushkova, a service director at Rolf, said the problem affects all models with regular engines. Any car with the VTS system can be blocked.

In Russia, hundreds of Porsche cars are not starting due to a mass failure related to communication issues or factory-installed alarms. Drivers from Moscow, Krasnodar, and other cities have reported the problem, which can be bypassed by disconnecting the battery for 10 hours.… pic.twitter.com/Hq2qfSKMnT — Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) December 1, 2025

Mechanics have found a temporary solution. They are bypassing the blocking system by manually resetting and taking apart the factory alarm. Trushkova said they are still investigating the problem and looking for better ways to unlock the cars. The investigation continues while evidence of Russia’s actions in Ukraine remains under international scrutiny.

Porsche‘s website says the VTS system works quietly in the background without needing to be turned on or off every day. But the hundreds of owners with cars that won’t start probably wish the system was less automatic and more reliable right now.

