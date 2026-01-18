Man shows up at car dealership planning to drop serious money on a 2025 F-250, but he ended up buying a fruity drink instead

TikTok creator Conar Blalock walked into a Ford dealership ready to buy a 2025 King Ranch F-250. Instead of making a deal, he left the dealership and bought a fruity drink and a cowboy hat because the salesman completely dismissed him.

According to Motor1, Blalock, who posts under the handle @conarblalock, shared a video on TikTok about the frustrating experience. He said he showed up ready to buy the truck, but the salesman wrote him off before they even talked about prices.

Blalock thinks the salesman judged him based on how he looked. “I don’t know if it’s ’cause I’m young and he thought I couldn’t afford it,” he said in his video, which has over 31,600 views. The real problem wasn’t that the salesman said no to the King Ranch model. The issue was that he didn’t even try to help. The salesman didn’t walk Blalock through other options or start a basic sales conversation.

The salesman’s job is to sell trucks, not judge who can afford them

Blalock said it perfectly: “Listen, buddy, your job is not to tell me if I can afford it. Your job is to try to sell me a truck.” Even if someone can’t afford a top-tier King Ranch, a good salesperson should offer other models like an F-150 or a lower trim F-250.

Blalock’s experience isn’t unique. Young people deal with this kind of treatment all the time when making big purchases. Car dealerships have been known for shocking customers in other ways too, like unexpected fuel costs on new vehicles.

Online forums and social media are full of similar stories. Young buyers say they’re treated like they’re “just looking” instead of serious customers. A 20-year-old trying to buy a car at a Subaru dealership was reportedly refused a test drive based only on age.

Gender makes this problem even worse. One woman shared that when she tried to buy a truck, the salesman wouldn’t let her drive it because she was a girl. He told her to have her dad come test drive it instead. Modern car buyers also face other frustrations, including failing Android Auto features causing safety concerns.

Commenters shared similar frustrations with Ford dealerships. One person wrote, “Honestly, I will never buy a Ford just because the dealerships have been the absolute worst like they do not care about your if you are not a 50 year-old blue collar man you’re not getting a truck, it’s like they think they’re a luxury brand. I had better customer service and experience with GMC. And they are the luxury of trucks.”

Another simply said, “Happens to women all the time.” A third added, “It’s Ford dealerships honestly. They really treat people like shit.” Since the salesman gave him no attention, Blalock spent his money elsewhere. He walked away from the multi-thousand dollar truck deal. “So I bought a fruity drink from Dutch Bros instead,” he joked, adding that he also bought a new cowboy hat. “No truck, but I think the drink is about the same. Like, same purchase.”

