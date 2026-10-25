Former President Barack Obama appeared at a rally in Cleveland on Saturday. He was there to back Democratic candidates Amy Acton, who is running for Ohio governor, and Sherrod Brown, who is trying to return to Congress.

In his remarks, Obama brought up promises President Donald Trump made ahead of the 2024 election. Those included efforts to lower prices and a commitment not to enter additional wars.

According to Mediaite, Obama said a president does not control the entire economy. He then turned to the situation in Iran and described it as a subject he knows something about.

Obama reviews the nuclear agreement and the path of the conflict

He said the original goal of the action was to make Iran abandon its nuclear program and nuclear weapons. Obama stated that Iran did not possess nuclear weapons at the time because of a deal he arranged. He noted that the agreement was widely recognized as one that blocked Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

OBAMA: He pulled out of the JCPOA, starts this war—Seven months later, six months after they declared victory, how's that war going?



Our allies and our bases have been attacked. Americans have been killed. Hundreds of Americans have been wounded. We have run down our stock of… pic.twitter.com/SJvg5DIfLD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026

Obama said he achieved that outcome without launching any missiles. Instead, he said he relied on diplomacy. He added that Trump later withdrew from the deal and began the war. Obama had said earlier that he doubts Trump’s Iran deal will improve on the 2015 agreement.

Seven months after the start of the fighting, and six months after officials declared victory and called it the best war ever while saying it was going great, Obama posed a question. He asked, “How’s that war going?”

Obama said allied forces and bases have come under attack. He stated that Americans have been killed and that hundreds of Americans have been wounded. He also said the country’s missile supply has been drawn down.

He said Iran now holds veto power over the Strait of Hormuz, the route through which oil reaches the world market. Obama said this explains why the price of oil has risen and added that nobody disputes the point. He said the same factor accounts for higher diesel prices and for increases in the cost of nearly everything.

Obama then referred to the Defense Secretary. He said the official is focused on matters such as the jawlines and testosterone levels of the troops. Obama said the Defense Secretary is also live streaming executions on the view that this builds a manly warrior spirit.

He asked how much time the Defense Secretary spends looking at himself in the mirror each morning. Obama said the official works on his hair because that is how warriors are supposed to look. He stated, “These are not serious people. They’re not serious people. And the problem is you end up having to pay the price for their lack of seriousness.”

President Trump launched Operation Epic Fury through joint airstrikes with Israel on February 28. The conflict has resulted in at least 21 American deaths and is approaching the eight-month mark.

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