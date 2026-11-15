Orlando police say a man’s remains were found in a trash bag, and his 3-year-old daughter allegedly told the babysitter ‘Mama cut papa’

Isidra Bautista Hernandez, 36, is facing a second-degree murder charge after police found the remains of 32-year-old Eugenio Sixto Sanchez Martinez in a trash bag. The Orlando Police Department announced the arrest on November 11, two days after officers responded to the discovery, per People.

Maintenance workers at an apartment building reported a suspicious, heavy garbage bag surrounded by flies near the trash compactor. When police arrived, they discovered an arm inside the bag.

One officer wrote, “The decedent was tied with an orange extension cord and wrapped in three black trash bags and a dark blue laundry bag,” and noted, “He was clothed in only green camo shorts.” Police also found bloody mail inside the bag that listed an address in that same apartment building.

Police say her story kept changing

Officers searched the residence and allegedly found blood evidence along with identification belonging to Sanchez Martinez. The Orlando Police Department linked the remains found near the compactor to the apartment.

Orlando police say a 3-year-old told her babysitter "mama cut papa." Now her mother, Isidra Bautista Hernandez, is charged with second-degree murder. Scott's take: the toddler's words are easy to attack; the blood and the bag aren't. Presumed innocent. #CrimeTalk pic.twitter.com/ESKrzBGw5n — Crime Talk with Scott Reisch (@CrimeTalkNet) November 13, 2026

Police then spoke to a babysitter who had been watching the couple’s one-year-old and three-year-old children. The three-year-old allegedly told the sitter, “Mama cut papa,” and allegedly made references to blood and trash.

When Bautista Hernandez returned home, officers questioned her. She first told detectives she last saw Sanchez Martinez on Saturday afternoon, when he left for a gas station and never came back, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Police said she changed her story multiple times after learning what investigators had found. She allegedly admitted that she and Sanchez Martinez had a fight and, in what amounted to a claim of self-defense, said he choked her while holding a knife. She then said she got the knife out of his hands and made a slashing motion.

She allegedly said he fell to the ground and she ran outside, and that he was “lifeless” when she returned, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFLA. She allegedly said she “wrapped Martinez in an electrical cord and placed him in a trash bag and a laundry bag before taking him to a dumpster located in the apartment complex.”

She also allegedly admitted to cleaning the apartment and throwing out a bag with the clothes she wore during the fight, beer cans, his shoes, and a broken knife. Investigators said she later placed two 911 calls hoping someone would find the body.

An autopsy found cuts to Sanchez Martinez’s neck, side, arms, and face. Bautista Hernandez is being held without bond as the case proceeds through the court system and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court, per WPBF.

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