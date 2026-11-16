Phil Collins admits he once ‘didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again,’ and he’s now talking to his kids about doing shows

Phil Collins said he is now considering a return to the stage after years of serious health problems. The singer told reporters at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles that he recently discussed the idea with his children, and the whole family got excited about the possibility of live shows, as reported by Variety.

“Just the other night I was talking to the kids about it, and everyone got excited, including myself, that it’s not beyond the realm of possibility of doing some shows,” Collins said. He also admitted there was a time he doubted his own survival. “Everything started to go wrong,” he said. “So at one point I didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again.”

Collins addressed his health during his acceptance speech as well. “Thank you so much. Thank you. I’m really not as bad as it looks. I’m much better,” he told the audience. He also responded to speculation about his career, saying, “I’ve got to say, there are lots of rumors about whether I’m going to sing, do a tour of an album, but you haven’t heard the last of me.”

He really doesn’t sound ready to slow down

Collins said music is still a driving force in his life, and he is not the type of person who can sit still for long. “Well, you say something once and you gotta answer questions about it forever. I can’t believe that I’m not going to do something. I’m not very good at doing nothing,” he said.

For now, he plans to spend time in his in-house recording studio with musicians who have played in his band. He said he wants to write and record new material there. “I’ve got some great friends of mine that are great musicians that have been in my band. And I’d like to get down to my studio just to have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to hear and sort of enjoy,” he said. “So it’s a work in progress.”

His comments came the same night he received his solo Rock Hall honor. Collins has been open about his struggles in recent years. He told The Times of London that he nearly died in 2024 from complications related to alcohol abuse, and he said on a BBC podcast earlier this year that he had undergone five surgeries on his knee, per NBC.

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