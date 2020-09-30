Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home Integration Is Coming Soon

Pokemon Home launched earlier this year as a resource to house all of your Pokemon across multiple different games and generations. While Pokemon Home worked with Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Eevee, as well as the previously released Pokemon Bank. However, Pokemon Go was left out of the mix for the time being, but that is finally changing and it is supposedly having soon.

Niantic revealed on the Pokemon Go website blog that the integration between Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home was coming later this year. No specific release date was given, but they are saying it’s soon.

When this integration is launched, they said that Pokemon Go would be having special live events to coincide with it. In addition, you will be able to get a Meltan box in Pokemon Go like you could if you transferred Pokemon to Let’s Go! Pikachu or Eevee as well. They also mention that opening the box during this celebration event will also allow you to get a shiny Meltan as well.

As previously announced, Pokemon from Pokemon Go will be able to be sent to Pokemon Home, but will not be able to be sent back. You will be able to move them freely between Pokemon Home and Pokemon Sword and Shield after the fact however. This means we can finally trade our shinies over from Go that we have and put them into Sword and Shield via Pokemon Home when it releases.