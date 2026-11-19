Vladimir Putin reached Shenzhen on Tuesday to join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering of 21 economies. During the summit, he is expected to sit down with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in a three-way meeting. The White House has stated that the leaders will address nuclear proliferation in their discussions.

American officials have expressed concern over the size of China’s nuclear stockpile. Since the Ukraine conflict began, Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces onto special alert, halted participation in the New START treaty, and revised the country’s nuclear deterrence guidelines.

Footage broadcast by Russia-1 showed a Russian naval officer in uniform carrying a suitcase that the channel described as the nuclear briefcase used to authorize a nuclear strike. The officer was heading toward a meeting when a correspondent stopped him to ask about the case.

Russia-1 correspondent questions officer about suitcase outside summit venue

Yevgeny Popov, a Russia-1 host and political commentator, recorded a segment beside parked cars outside the Shenzhen venue. He walked up to the officer and asked, “Hello, is this the nuclear briefcase?” and the officer answered, “Yes.” Popov followed up by asking, “That very one?” The officer replied, “This very one.” Off-camera, the presenter said, “Unbelievable.”

Russia’s nuclear briefcase makes a rare appearance on camera as President Vladimir Putin attends the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.



Footage released by Russian state TV shows a journalist approaching a naval officer carrying a briefcase and asking if it’s the one used to… pic.twitter.com/V2s8xH3AWA — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 18, 2026

Newsweek reported that the claims made on Russian state television have not been independently verified and that the outlet contacted the Kremlin seeking comment. The report noted that a staged exchange intended as psychological operations ahead of nuclear talks cannot be ruled out. The talks also come after the last US-Russia nuclear treaty expired, with Washington now pointing the finger at China.

A comparable scene took place in October 2023 when Putin met Xi in Beijing. After the meeting, cameras filmed Putin walking toward another session with two Russian naval officers carrying briefcases behind him. A RIA news agency correspondent said at the time, “There are certain suitcases without which no trip of Putin’s is complete.”

The briefcase system, called the “Cheget” after a mountain in the Caucasus, was developed in the 1980s and first entered service in 1985 when Mikhail Gorbachev became the Soviet Union’s final president. A Russian naval officer normally carries it and remains with the president at all times, though the device is seldom shown on camera.

Russia’s defense minister and the chief of the general staff each hold an identical briefcase. Valentin Golubkov, who worked on the system’s development, told Komsomolskaya Pravda in 2014 that it was meant to give the president a secure link to the top military command.

“The goal is to unite our entire vast missile and nuclear arsenal,” Golubkov said. He recalled that American missiles stationed in Europe at the time could reach the Soviet Union in five minutes, while Russia’s General Staff practiced simulated retaliatory strikes.

“There was another reason – it was necessary to ensure against unauthorized nuclear missile launches,” Golubkov said. “In these few minutes, the sanction for a retaliatory strike must be obtained,” he added.

Any presidential order must be coordinated through the briefcases held by the defense minister and the chief of the general staff. An independent Russian investigative outlet, the Dossier Center, said in December 2025 that its investigation identified the officers who carry the briefcase as belonging to the Special Service for Strategic Communications, known inside the system as Service ‘K’.

The center reported that at least 53 people, including a general, dozens of colonels, and several navy captains, were linked to the service between 2021 and 2025, and that their pay matched that of ordinary contract officers. The Dossier Center report stated that many of those officers live relatively modest lives in a closed town outside Moscow despite the sensitive nature of their duties.

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