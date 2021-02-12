Game News

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Release Date Announced

Insomniac Reveals Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, And A Digital Deluxe Edition

February 12th, 2021 by Joseph Ocasio

ratchet-and-clank

Get ready to rift across the cosmos with Sony’s beloved dynamic duo later this year. The newest installment in the Ratchet and Clank franchise, Rift Apart, will be arriving exclusively on the PS5 on June 11, 2021. This latest adventure sees PlayStation’s lovable rascals once again fighting their long-time nemesis, Dr. Nefarious, as he hatches his latest scheme to rule the universe by creating a device that can access alternate dimensions. The game will see Ratchet and Clank separated from one another, with Clank running into a female Lombax, a first since the boy’s second adventure, Going Commando.

 

Over on PlayStation Blog, Creative Director for Insomniac Games, Marcus Smith, promises that a Rift Apart is “an excellent one to start with as the adventure is a stand-alone storyline, but longtime fans of the series will find deeper layers of connection to previous games.” Sony and Insomniac also revealed the official Box Art for Rift Apart, which you can see below.

50931865918_f513094346_b

Finally, if you pre-order the game, you’ll gain access to the Carbonox armor from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando and the Pixelizer from the 2016 Ratchet and Clank game for PS4.

50932675812_bee34ab47d_h

Along with the standard edition, which will run you $69.99, you’ll have the option to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the before mentioned pre-order bonuses, as well as unique stickers for the games Photo Mode, 20 pieces of Raritanium, the games soundtrack and a digital artbook. This version will cost $89.99.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was first announced back at the PS5 reveal last year.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Best Minecraft Seeds (February 2021) – Villages, Diamonds, Strongholds and More
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (February 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (February 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy