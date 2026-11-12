He is one of the 11 who missed the vote

A procedural vote that could have moved articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth forward failed Tuesday night after 11 Democrats, including Illinois Rep. Jonathan Jackson, did not cast ballots. Jackson said he had been on his way to the House floor to support the measure. He explained that “a traffic incident and a police-escorted bus caused a delay that resulted in the vote closing” before he reached the chamber.

TMZ later reported that it observed Jackson standing just outside the Capitol building with time still remaining. The outlet said he was recording a social media video on the steps minutes before the vote ended. Confronted by TMZ the next day, Jackson again pointed to the traffic problem. He described his absence as “inexcusable” and noted that the Capitol steps turn into “a very chaotic area” whenever Congress is in session.

“It’s not making an excuse for it, I should’ve been able to make the vote, it was procedural,” he told the outlet. He also mentioned that he had been the first member of Congress to publicly call for Hegseth’s resignation. “It was a mistake and I wish I could answer you in any more detail but I support the removal of Pete Hegseth,” Jackson said as he walked away.

Absences and explanations from other lawmakers who missed the vote

Thomas Massie of Kentucky was the only Republican to vote yes on the procedural step, which lost 211-204. According to The New York Times, some Republicans had worried that missing members on their side might allow the measure to advance. The 11 absent Democrats, which included Jackson, have raised questions about Jeffries’ leadership.

😬 Rep. Jonathan Jackson told @hicharliecotton he couldn't wait another day to impeach Pete Hegseth… but somehow couldn't take a few more steps to the House floor for a vote. pic.twitter.com/hxPYEJu1F1 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 11, 2026

Several of those Democrats attributed their absence to the same traffic backup caused by a police-escorted bus near the Capitol. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Brittany Pettersen of Colorado, Laura Gillen of New York, Marilyn Strickland of Washington, and Julia Brownley of California all cited the delay. Brownley said Speaker Mike Johnson ended the vote before they could get inside.

Nancy Pelosi also missed the vote after flying back to California earlier Tuesday. According to The Daily Mail, Pelosi’s spokesperson Ian Krager said she supports advancing the impeachment effort and would have voted to move it forward. He explained that she attended Swords to Plowshares’ 30th Annual Veterans Day Celebration in San Francisco, where she received the Lifetime Advocate for Veterans Award, an event she has regularly joined in her district.

Different reasons were given by two other members. Lou Correa of California said he was following his doctor’s advice and staying home after a medical procedure. Steven Horsford of Nevada cited a personal emergency.

Speaking on the floor Wednesday, Horsford said, “I missed an important vote. I take full responsibility. The accountability I demand of others applies to me, too.” Haley Stevens of Michigan and Frederica Wilson of Florida have offered no public reason for missing the vote. Stevens is finishing her term after losing a Senate primary, while Wilson is retiring at the end of this Congress.

Democrats who were present voiced frustration. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California said, “We knew that this vote was coming, so people should have gotten their raggedy selves up these steps to vote.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commented, “I don’t know why people weren’t here. Someone may have a health issue. I don’t know. But obviously, having a vote like that on attendance is hard. That hurts.”

Massie’s resolution lists eight articles that accuse Hegseth of ordering operations in Iran without congressional approval, failing to follow rules intended to reduce civilian harm, and directing the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

After the vote, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that the effort “has miserably FAILED!” He stated, “Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete,” and called the result an “EXONERATION.” The resolution now sits with the Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee, which can decide whether to act on it.

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