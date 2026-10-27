House Judiciary Committee Democrats have put out a staff report that says President Donald Trump took part in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women in the mid-to-late 1990s. The document pulls together accounts from 11 women. Five of them have accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in settings that involved Epstein. These are claims made by Democratic staff members. They have not been proven in any court.

The same report also says Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Justice Department have worked to block further investigation and keep evidence from coming out. Democratic investigators argue that the material they have reviewed is enough to justify a full criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged role in Epstein’s sex trafficking. Trump has denied any wrongdoing involving Epstein.

According to MeidasTouch News, the report states, “A growing body of evidence demonstrates that Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s.”

Accounts from women and review of the attorney general’s interview

It continues, “The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are doing everything they can to keep the American people in the dark about it.” Committee Democrats present these conclusions as grounds for more investigation rather than as final legal findings.

"Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s," says new House Judiciary report.



Report has new allegation that Trump raped a 24-year-old + then promised her a visa & NYU admission, demanding she stay quiet. pic.twitter.com/lyldqFNn68 — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) October 26, 2026

Beatrice Keul, a former Swiss model, gave committee staff a detailed account over several weeks of interviews. She said Trump raped her in November 1993 at New York’s Plaza Hotel during a modeling competition.

According to the report, she first met Trump at a luncheon connected to his American Dream Pageant. He allegedly told her he would help secure a visa and get her admitted to New York University.

Later the same day, Epstein approached her and introduced himself as “Don’s best friend.” He made similar offers of help and invited her to parties at Mar-a-Lago. Keul said she was then taken to a hotel suite, believing she was going to talk about career opportunities.

She alleges that Trump instead attacked and raped her. He tore her dress and left her bruised and bleeding. She described the alleged assault as “brutal.” She further said Trump later repeated his promises about immigration and education while telling her to stay quiet.

Stacey Williams, a former Sports Illustrated model, has alleged that Trump groped her inside Trump Tower while Epstein watched. Jill Harth has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her at Mar-a-Lago at an event Epstein attended.

Two additional women, known only by pseudonyms in investigative files, have claimed Trump sexually abused them when they were minors. One, who went by the name Katie Johnson, accused both Trump and Epstein of repeatedly sexually assaulting her at age 13 in 1994. She filed a lawsuit that was later withdrawn in 2016. Those allegations have never been established in court.

Two Epstein survivors who testified as government witnesses at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial also appear in the report. Their accounts raise questions about whether Epstein and Maxwell tried to make young women available to Trump. Committee staff say the overlapping locations, time periods, and recruitment methods across the accounts support opening a federal investigation.

The report spends significant time on Blanche’s July 2025 interview with Maxwell in prison. Investigators highlight several points where Blanche cut Maxwell off when she began to talk about a survivor known as “Jane.”

Jane had previously told investigators that Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14. The report says Blanche already knew about those allegations. When Maxwell offered to discuss Jane’s claims, Blanche replied that he did not want to get into a “he said, she said” discussion. At another moment, he told her, “Let’s not talk about individuals.”

Democratic members of the committee say these exchanges raise serious questions about whether Blanche was trying to prevent discussion of information that could hurt Trump.

The report states, “Attorney General Blanche may have engaged in criminal obstruction of justice while acting on a mission to protect Trump.” It specifically mentions possible witness tampering and obstruction of congressional proceedings. These remain allegations. The quoted exchanges by themselves do not prove criminal intent.

The document also looks at connections between Trump and Epstein through New York’s modeling industry in the 1990s. It identifies modeling executives John Casablancas and Paolo Zampolli as part of that circle.

Zampolli is a longtime Trump associate who later served as a special envoy during Trump’s second administration. Young models were allegedly offered visas, housing, career help, and educational opportunities and then placed in situations where they could be exploited.

An FBI interview summary states, “Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump.” That claim conflicts with the public account that Zampolli made the introduction. Melania Trump has denied it. A former associate of hers made a similar claim in a deleted recording.

The report goes on to accuse the administration of systematically limiting public access to Epstein-related records. It questions why investigative work on potential accomplices was shut down, why many files remained heavily redacted or withheld, and why Maxwell received favorable treatment after speaking with Blanche.

The report states, “Instead of pursuing justice for Epstein’s survivors, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and Attorney General Blanche have been running DOJ like a private legal defense firm for their former client.”

It also points to Trump’s past public comments about Epstein. In a 2002 interview he called Epstein a “terrific guy” and said Epstein liked women “on the younger side.” The report notes that Trump has since tried to distance himself from Epstein and has said he did not know about the criminal activity.

Committee Democrats argue the historical record makes those denials harder to reconcile. They cite a 2018 message in which Epstein claimed he was “the one able to take [Trump] down” and a 2019 email in which Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls.” Those statements are not proof of involvement, but the committee says they strengthen the case for further inquiry.

The report ends by calling for an independent special counsel to investigate Trump and other potential accomplices. It argues the Justice Department faces a clear conflict of interest. The final section states, “DOJ’s decision to shield the President at all costs has shielded all of those who perpetrated or enabled this sex trafficking ring.” Democratic staff say the next step should be an independent investigation with full access to the evidence.

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